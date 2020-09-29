Recently there was a discussion on social media about the tomb of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan. Actually, the discussion was about the fact that wild plants and grasses had grown on his grave, which the fans were very disappointed to see. Now new pictures of Irfan’s tomb are seen on social media, in which he is seen decorated with cleanliness and fresh flowers.

Babil has shared the latest pictures of his father Irfan’s tomb. In this picture, his tomb is seen clean and his younger son Ayan is seen pouring water on the tomb. With this new picture of the tomb, Babil wrote – Baba loved this forest. Ayan has to be very strong. Mother had also written about the forests growing around this tomb, when the fans had trouble seeing the disorganized condition here. ‘



Please tell here that recently actor Chandan Roy reached Irfan Khan’s grave and shared a picture of it on social media. Fans were very sad to see the condition of Irfan’s tomb in that picture. Everyone was disappointed to see this condition of their favorite actor’s grave. Chandan shared photos of the tomb and wrote, ‘I was missing Irfan since yesterday. He was angry with himself that he did not even go to his grave for four months. Today I went, he was resting there alone. There was no one around, there were only plants and there was silence. I put Rajnigandha there for him and returned with his blessings. ‘

Babil wrote in this post that Papa Irfan always preferred to live among grass, trees and plants. He has also written that garbage and plastic have always been removed from here. Babil shared the things written by mother Sutapa and wrote, ‘Women are not allowed to go to the Muslim cemetery, otherwise I would have planted the queen of the night.’

Sutpa further wrote – ‘That place is my own, where I can sit for hours without any hindrance. His spirit is there. This does not mean that the tomb should be left as it is, but as far as the current situation is concerned, weeds grow in the rain. I found this wild grass beautiful in the photo you are talking about. If it rains, the plants come and dry up in the next season, after which it can be cleaned. Does everything have to be exactly the way it is defined? Who knows, plants should grow under a motive.