Recently Babil shared a picture on his Instagram story, in which the screen of his laptop is visible. In this picture he has filled a form, in which Babil has chosen the option of ‘No Religion’ in the Religious Belief column in the Religion column.
Irrfan had removed the surname ‘Khan’ from his name. Talking about this, he said in an interview, ‘I am Irfan, only Irfan. I have removed mine from my name some time ago because I do not want to be recognized because of my religion, my surname or any such thing. I do not want to be recognized because of the work of my ancestors. ‘ His real name is Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan.
