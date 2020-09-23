Irfan Khan is no longer in this world. After the departure of Irrfan Khan, his son Babil constantly shares something on his social media in the memory of his father. This time Babil is in the discussion about that post on his Instagram story, which clearly shows that his father’s map is on the move in terms of ideas.

This post of Babil has proved how much he follows his father. Actually, even Irfan Khan did not use his surname and anywhere he preferred to write only his name ‘Irfan’. Even on social media, he used to write only Irfan. Now it seems that Babil is also trying something similar.

Recently Babil shared a picture on his Instagram story, in which the screen of his laptop is visible. In this picture he has filled a form, in which Babil has chosen the option of ‘No Religion’ in the Religious Belief column in the Religion column.

Irrfan had removed the surname ‘Khan’ from his name. Talking about this, he said in an interview, ‘I am Irfan, only Irfan. I have removed mine from my name some time ago because I do not want to be recognized because of my religion, my surname or any such thing. I do not want to be recognized because of the work of my ancestors. ‘ His real name is Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan.