The Bollywood syllabus has welcomed the year 2021 with new hopes, joys and opportunities. In the year 2020, many veteran artists including Irrfan Khan said goodbye to the world. This shocked their near and dear ones. At the beginning of the year, Irrfan Khan’s elder son Babil remembers his father.

Babil has shared two posts on his Instagram account. In a post, he is seen with his father. With this he wrote, ‘Next stop without you but with your goodness. Public Ko Happy New Year. ‘ In the second post, he is seen with his mother. With this, he wrote, ‘Year 2021 under your guidance.’



At the same time, Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar posted an emotional Facebook, ‘It is very difficult for me to call 2020 the worst year, because this year you were with me. Last year on this day you were sitting next to me gardening. I do not know how I can say goodbye to the year 2020 and welcome 2021.

53-year-old actor Irrfan Khan died on April 29 at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He was hospitalized a day earlier due to colon infection. Let us tell you that Irfan Khan was struggling with a serious disease like cancer for two years. He is survived by his wife and two sons.