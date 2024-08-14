Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, asked the US government for help when his father was vice president to Barack Obama (2009-2017) for a project by a Ukrainian energy company to be developed in Italy, documents to which The New York Times newspaper had access revealed.

A report by the American newspaper published on Tuesday (13) showed that in 2016 Hunter Biden wrote a letter to the United States ambassador to Italy seeking “assistance” for the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, of which he was a member of the board of directors at the time.

According to government records seen by The Times, the request caused embarrassment at the embassy.

“I want to be careful not to promise too much,” wrote a Commerce Department official based at the U.S. Embassy in Rome who was tasked with responding to the demand.

“This is a Ukrainian company, and just to protect ourselves, the United States government should not be actively advocating with the Italian government without the company going through the DOC Advocacy Center.” [Departamento de Comércio]”, the official added.

The Advocacy Center is a DOC program that helps American companies obtain contracts from foreign governments.

The White House claims that Biden was unaware of Hunter’s contact with the US Embassy in Italy.

Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for Hunter Biden, said in a statement that the U.S. Embassy in Rome was one of “several” contacts the then-vice president’s son tried to make to set up a meeting between Burisma representatives and the presidency of Italy’s Tuscany region, where the Ukrainian company was seeking to develop a geothermal project.

“No meetings took place, no projects materialized, no requests for anything from the U.S. were made and only a presentation in Italy was requested,” Lowell alleged, arguing that there had been no wrongdoing in Hunter Biden’s conduct.

In June, a Delaware jury found Biden’s son guilty of charges that he purchased and possessed a firearm while addicted to drugs, a federal crime. He faces a sentence of up to 25 years in prison, to be announced in November.

Hunter Biden will be tried in September in another case, in California, where he is accused of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019.