Son and gifts, for the judges everything is legitimate: “There was no corruption”

The Court of Cassation closed the court case involving the general Sonfreshly appointed as flood commissioner in Emilia Romagna. Gifts such as military jackets, waistcoats and tailored suits for himself, his children and a collaborator. But no corrupt relationship with the owners of a company in Biella, which – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – bestowed these gifts. The story he saw ended with a filing – dating back to September 2022 investigated in Rome for corruption for the exercise of the function General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo. It was precisely the Fact that revealed the investigation for which the prosecutors themselves asked for closure in January 2022, thenCollected by the Gip in September.

