Let’s take a look back at Son and Bonethe new game from TeamKill Media, studio responsible for Quantum Errorwhich this time shows itself with a Gameplay Trailerwhich can help you understand a little more clearly what the actual game is like.
Meanwhile, it seems like a clear change from the previous title: the team has moved from cosmic horror to dinosaurs and gunsapparently, with a plot that seems to come directly from some B-series sci-fi production, but this is probably exactly the effect the developers were going for.
“When a local farm in Patchwork, Montana is attacked by a group of notorious bandits, Sheriff Sam Judge sets out to bring them to justice by any means necessary and rescue the hostage they’ve taken,” reads the description for Son and Bone. “But during his journey, Sam finds himself transported to another world overrun by prehistoric creatures and dinosaurs, and must now fight for his life to get back to earth.”
From Cosmic Horror to Dinosaurs
This really looks like something very different from Quantum Error, but considering how the previous game went, maybe a radical change is just what TeamKill Media needs.
Meanwhile, this title was also announced only for PS5, but for the moment it seems that the developers have abandoned the polemical approach on the edge of console war that characterized the communication of their previous game.
Son and Bone seems to be one first person shooter with a very classical setting, all centered on the fascination of dinosaurs, which somehow often find themselves having to deal with firearms, at least in video games.
There isn’t one yet release date but it looks like the title is set to arrive “soon… very, very soon… really”, according to what the developers almost ominously reported.
