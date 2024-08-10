Let’s take a look back at Son and Bonethe new game from TeamKill Media, studio responsible for Quantum Errorwhich this time shows itself with a Gameplay Trailerwhich can help you understand a little more clearly what the actual game is like.

Meanwhile, it seems like a clear change from the previous title: the team has moved from cosmic horror to dinosaurs and gunsapparently, with a plot that seems to come directly from some B-series sci-fi production, but this is probably exactly the effect the developers were going for.

“When a local farm in Patchwork, Montana is attacked by a group of notorious bandits, Sheriff Sam Judge sets out to bring them to justice by any means necessary and rescue the hostage they’ve taken,” reads the description for Son and Bone. “But during his journey, Sam finds himself transported to another world overrun by prehistoric creatures and dinosaurs, and must now fight for his life to get back to earth.”