The decision to lay off staff at Son Amar has come as something of a bombshell. The president of the Abactur association of tourist activities, Roberto Dárias, says that “Son Amar is a benchmark for Mallorca and is one of our principal associates. The decision confirms the difficulties facing nightlife businesses. These have led to a desperate situation. “For Dárias, the reasons given for dismissing staff highlight the fact that loans from the ICO credit institute are not the solution;” the lack of direct aid is decisive “.

Jesús Sánchez of the Abone association of nightlife businesses believes that what has happened at Son Amar “is the consequence of a situation in which the entire sector is immersed”. “The aggravating circumstance is that there has been no coming-together on the regional government’s behalf. It is not possible to schedule a reopening. I fear that many of the ERTEs will become EREs (redundancies) because of the financial situation in which companies find themselves. “

The president of the Balearic Transport Federation, Rafael Roig, notes that in the good times up to forty coaches were taking people to Son Amar. The decision is “very bad news” as Son Amar staged numerous events, but he fully understands the reasons – “You have to perform the impossible in order to sustain companies and jobs.”

The CEO of Son Amar, Martyn Smith, explains that 98 employees have been laid off. These include chefs, waiters, dancers and technicians. There are 54 others who are under ERTE terms or on ‘fixed discontinuous’ contracts. As to a restart of activity, “that’s up in the air“.