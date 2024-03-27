It's the wrong place and the wrong time. When family members are arranging to say goodbye to their deceased grandmother, a boy (18) sees his mother's new partner outside. He doesn't like that. He steps up, his father (50) and uncle (54) follow. Not much later, the man is hit with a wooden beam on his head.
Evy Buitendijk
#Son #father #bash #mother39s #partner #39Wrong #wasn39t #adult #yet39
