That’s what the singer says in front of the camera RTL Boulevard. Thomas is “almost deaf” in one of his ears and has “80 percent sound loss,” says Kroes. “That will be maybe 5 percent better, says the doctor.”

Despite this, Thomas remains positive, according to the singer. “He can smile again, he can shine again. He is now a bit like his daddy again and I am very happy about that.”

Thomas crashed his bicycle into a scooter two weeks ago and was taken to hospital with a severe concussion. Last week Kroes already wrote on Instagram that the recovery would take a long time.

#Son #Wolter #Kroes #permanent #hearing #damage #accident