Sompasauna | Two Japanese men drove a sauna car to Helsinki to take a sauna

The Japanese duo Motoki Takahashi and Masakatsu Watanabe drove a long way to get to the sauna in Helsinki.

Helsinki In Hermanninranta, near Sompasauna, there is a small Daihatsu in Park, which at first glance looks like an ordinary little truck.

However, when you get closer, you notice that there is something extraordinary about the car: a chimney rises from its rear.

There is a need for a chimney because a sauna is built inside the car. The tight and compact sauna room opens from the door at the back. The boards go around the walls in the shape of the letter L.

On the left side of the door is a mini-sized stove that can fit a few clappers. The sauna can accommodate four people at the same time.

The car is a Japanese duo Motoki Takahashi’s and Masakatsu Watanabe. Visitors to Sompasauna can take a sauna in their sauna car until September 23.

Takahashi and Watanabe heat up the sauna. While waiting, there is time to review how the duo ended up in Finland with their sauna.

The idea of ​​traveling the world in a sauna car was born when Takahashi and Watanabe were working in Japan at the Yunoizumi health clinic chain. The chain’s nursing homes also offer customers a sauna.

“Yunoizumi saunas are famous and popular in Japan. We thought about whether we could travel the world with a sauna and have fun at the same time,” says Takahashi.

The trip came true when Takahashi and Watanabe got a toy store to sponsor their trip. A sauna was built in the Daihatsu, and the men went out into the world with the car.

The trip first took a ship to China, from where they continued to Mongolia. From there, Takahashi and Watanabe drove the car through Russia to Finland.

Due to their lack of knowledge of English, the Japanese are not told the exact details of crossing Russia, which is waging a war of aggression.

The duo left Japan at the beginning of August and arrived in Finland at the end of August.

According to Takahashi, the Japanese know how to connect the sauna with Finland.

“Many Japanese people want to come to Finland for a sauna,” he says.

Ride Going to Finland was an adventure in itself.

“In Mongolia, the roads had a lot of water in places, and the roads were uneven. It shook a lot while driving. In Russia, about 50 kilometers before the Finnish border, the car’s tire burst,” says Watanabe.

Now Takahashi and Watanabe’s sauna is in Hermanninranta, next to Sompasauna. The intention is to stay there until around September 23.

From Helsinki, the sauna travels to Stockholm. After that, Takahashi and Watanabe tour around Europe with their sauna. On the way back from Europe, there are still plans to stop in several countries, for example Iran, India and Thailand.

“The journey takes several months in total,” says Takahashi.

According to Watanabe, there have been many saunas at Sompasauna every day.

Let’s talk during this time the sauna has warmed up to one hundred degrees. Everything is ready for saunas. They also have two huts reserved for them.

Takahashi and Watanabe rush in to demonstrate how the heater hisses when water is thrown into it. Using Vihta requires a bit of learning. The right grip can be found when the cameraman gives a little advice on how to handle anger.

Those who have arrived at Sompasauna Eero Kirves and Pekka Hyvärinen they come to the car after a while and are sore as hell.

“Good baths. A normal sauna, even though it is small in size”, Kirves assesses.

Hyvärinen also gives praise to the sauna baths.

“I’ve taken saunas before in any kind of cabin,” he says.