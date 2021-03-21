Chronic lack of sleep is one of the main problems of the modern person. Sometimes this disorder can lead to death, said Olga Kurushina, head of the Department of Neurology, Neurosurgery, Medical Genetics at Volgograd State Medical University, Doctor of Medical Sciences, somnologist Olga Kurushina.

As part of the next issue of the YouTube project “Call the Professor”, published on March 18, she said that a bad dream for several weeks is called “acute insomnia.” According to her, it is quite easy to treat with the help of sleeping pills, which must be selected and prescribed by a doctor.

At the same time, according to the somnologist, the duration of sleep less than five hours a day can lead to a number of disorders in the body and even death.

“The very next day, a person feels weak and tired. On the second day, his cognitive functions are necessarily reduced. That is, his memory, his attention, his understanding and his ability to make decisions, ”emphasized Kurushina.

On the third or fourth day, there are violations of bioelectrical activity or the so-called epileptic seizures.

And after five to six days without sleep, a person experiences irreversible disturbances in the work of the brain, which can lead, in the worst case, to death.

“Therefore, when the question is asked what is most important in our life: food, water or sleep, then sleep will be much more important. A person from a lack of sleep will die much earlier, ”the doctor concluded.

For a good sleep, Kurushina recommended turning off the light or closing the curtain if light from the street enters the window, as well as turning off loud appliances in the home, for example, a TV.

In addition, you can’t play active games or exercise before bed, she added. Better to have a cup of milk or tea with honey, and take a relaxing bath.

On March 19, consultant psychologist, psychophysiologist of the Center for Conflictology and Stress Correction Mikhail Pisakin told Izvestia about the secrets of well-being in case of lack of sleep.