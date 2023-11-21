The presence of headaches in people after sleep may indicate a serious health problem. About this on Wednesday, November 22, in a conversation with the radio Sputnik said somnologist Elena Tsareva.

“If an attempt to wake up occurs during deep sleep, then awakening is much more difficult than at the beginning or end of the sleep cycle. Hence the headaches, malaise and weakness,” she noted.

Highlighting the main causes of headaches, Tsareva clarified that they “may be a consequence of increased blood pressure,” in particular, this can lead to a complete stop of a person’s breathing during sleep.

According to the expert, if morning headaches continue to bother a person even if he follows the correct sleep schedule, he should immediately consult a specialist.

Tsareva emphasizes that disturbing headaches can also “indicate the body’s internal resistance to the need to get up and do something,” a similar condition can be seen in those who suffer from depression.

Earlier, on November 9, neurologist, candidate of medical sciences, medical expert at the Hemotest laboratory, Ekaterina Demyanovskaya, spoke about the causes of migraines, as well as the triggers that provoke them.

According to her, the characteristic signs of migraine are pulsating painful attacks that pierce the head, fear of light and sound, nausea and vomiting, speech impairment, and difficulties with coordination. Treatment for a headache depends on what is causing it. Sometimes, to relieve headaches, it is enough to rest in silence and darkness, have a little snack or drink water, sweet tea, and breathe deeply. But if the attacks recur, you should go to the doctor and figure out the causes of the illness, the doctor concluded.