Neurologist Evgeny Sokov told how it is most physiological to sleep and listed the positions that are unfavorable for sleep.

According to the specialist, a person should not sleep on his stomach, as he has to turn his head to the side. In this position, both the airways and the arteries and veins of the neck, which provide blood circulation to the brain, are bent.

It is also not entirely physiological to sleep on your back. Sokov noted that in this position, the relaxed tongue can move to the back of the pharynx and make breathing difficult.

It is ideal to sleep on your side with slightly bent arms and legs, as this promotes relaxation. In this case, it is advisable to lie on the right side, since when a person lies on the left side, the heart is under pressure from compression by the mediastinum and lungs.

Sleep should last at least seven hours, regardless of whether it is weekdays or weekends. The ideal time to sleep is from 10 pm to 6 am, Sokov said.

To speed up the onset of relaxation, you can do a little auto-training within 10 minutes before bedtime. To do this, lie down in a horizontal position, try to relax all the muscles, calm down and disconnect from unpleasant thoughts. Then in an hour the muscles will relax, the blood vessels will expand, and the sleep will be more complete, they write “Arguments and Facts»On Sunday, March 21st.

Earlier, somnologist Olga Kurushina warned that chronic lack of sleep can lead to death.