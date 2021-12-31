After the New Year holidays, it will be easy to adapt to the working regime by reducing the time of morning sleep already from January 2. This was announced on Friday, December 31, by the candidate of medical sciences, somnologist of the medical scientific and educational center of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Alexander Kalinkin.

According to him, on holidays, many people have a very different sleep pattern from normal. However, as the specialist assured, you should return to your usual routine as soon as possible.

“But it is advisable to try to reduce the time of morning sleep, and even more so, from January 2. And switch to the mode that is peculiar to a person, “- said Kalinkin in an interview with the City News Agency”Moscow“.

At the same time, he added that for most people, the optimal sleep period starts from 22: 00-23: 00, and ends at about 07:00. In this case, we are talking about those people who have a fixed work schedule, explained the candidate of medical sciences.

“They can afford to sleep at different times. But this leads to a strong imbalance of one’s own “internal clock”, there are problems with night sleep. Many people start falling asleep only in the morning, and get up after 12:00, ”the expert concluded.

Earlier that day, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor of the FMBA of Russia, doctor of personalized medicine and nutritionist Margarita Koroleva noted that in order to avoid overeating at night, one should not sit down at the New Year’s table when hungry. According to her, if a person decides to be patient and not eat anything before the New Year, and then replenishes everything at the same time at the festive table, then this will be a serious burden on the stomach.