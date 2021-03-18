Unsuccessful attempts to fall asleep can lead to the appearance of fear and the formation of a conditioned reflex. On March 18, President of the Russian Society of Somnologists Roman Buzunov told about this.

He advised everyone suffering from insomnia not to stay in bed if sleep does not come within 15 minutes. Otherwise, doctors say a conditioned reflex can be developed that interferes with sleep.

“That is, the stress will already pass, and the person will come up to bed and think, ‘Well, I probably won’t fall asleep.’ And this is really becoming a problem, ”the doctor said during a press conference dedicated to World Sleep Day, which will be celebrated on March 19.

Buzunov noted that in case of problems with sleep, the bed itself may begin to be associated with insomnia. At the same time, a person who is trying hard to fall asleep does it three times slower.

Earlier that day, Buzunov reported that a person needs to sleep from 4 to 12 hours a day. The variability of this norm depends on the individual characteristics of the organism.

On March 3, Ph.D. Mikhail Poluektov named the reasons why a person feels sleepy during the day. The scientist said the cause of drowsiness can be the syndrome of abstructive sleep apnea, as well as narcolepsy – a disease in which the brain lacks energy.