Somnologist Melekhin: migraine after sleep during the day can provoke a sharp surge in activity

Migraine and headache after daytime sleep can be triggered by a sharp surge in activity, said clinical psychologist and somnologist Alexei Melekhin. The reason for the deterioration of well-being after a lunch break, he uncovered in a conversation with “Arguments and Facts”.

According to the somnologist, most adults do not need daytime sleep. Usually, the desire to take a nap at lunchtime occurs only after poor-quality or insufficient rest at night. However, Melekhin warned that often, instead of feeling relaxed and energized after sleeping during the day, a person may feel overwhelmed.

This happens if a person immediately after waking up does not calmly get involved in work processes, but immediately grabs gadgets or starts responding to messages and letters, the somnologist explained. Such a sharp surge in activity immediately after sleep negatively affects the cardiovascular system and cognitive abilities of a person, which provokes a deterioration in well-being.

A sharp surge in activity in this case is manifested by headaches, migraines, pain of tension, a "neurasthenic helmet" appears, the eyes become red, anger and irritability are noted. Alexey Melekhinclinical psychologist, somnologist

