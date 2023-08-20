In the first league match, everyone immediately joined: Cuadrado, Carlos Augusto, Arnautovic, Frattesi and Bisseck from the bench. Waiting for the roster to be completed

Francis Sessa

Five substitutions, five new arrivals. Plus, from the start, Sommer and Thuram, with two numbers on their shoulders – 1 and 9 – who know they have a guaranteed place among the starters, at least at the start of the season. The first post-Istanbul Inter is under the banner of novelties, new discoveries for the fans on the evening of farewell to the exes, Gagliardini and D’Ambrosio. Handover: the Nerazzurri say goodbye to the “old men” and welcome Arnautovic, Carlos Augusto, Cuadrado, Frattesi, Bisseck as well as Sommer and Thuram. All immediately launched by Simone Inzaghi, on a festive evening.

On Friday they had stepped on the Meazza grass for the first time as Inter players. Saturday evening, accompanied by the now usual and well-known choirs launched by the Curva, they breathed the air of a packed San Siro. Sommer was not called to particular interventions, Thuram moved with agility alongside the man of the match, Lautaro Martinez. Otherwise, the other nine starters were old acquaintances of the fans, with a heap of new faces on the bench. They started warming up as a group, then all inside. And the first signs are already coming.

Cuadrado has the mission to kick away skepticism and, after an excellent pre-season, immediately proved to be perky and eager. With two double steps, one after the other, he introduced himself to the new fans. On the other side Carlos Augusto, dangerous from the ex partner Di Gregorio. And then Arnautovic, the bad boy who returned as an experienced man, immediately authoring an assist for Lautaro's doubling. Fewer minutes for Frattesi (who came on in the 80th minute) and Bisseck (in the 84th minute), but still with several balls touched and a great desire to show off. The new Inter is under construction and from the victory against Monza comes a signal from Inzaghi: yes, the new players will all have their chances. Waiting for the roster to be completed.