The Inter goalkeeper caused a penalty, fell for the first goal conceded, conceded two more and seemed uncertain in several situations. But the “heavy” field and the ingenuity of the companions are partial extenuating factors

Matthew Nava

“Happy with the debut”, with that more to comand to complete the writing in his story Instagram that tastes so much like an appointment to the next episode. Yes, because Yann Sommer’s pilot episode at Inter didn’t go very well. Indeed, to be honest, it was clearly insufficient at the start of the game, then slightly improved but still far from sufficient against an opponent who was dynamic and sparkling, but certainly not irresistible. The 34-year-old conceded three goals – and this alone would be enough to make number 6 disappear on his report card – but in general he certainly did not give the certainty that one can expect from those who have been chasing the management for a long time and with difficulty to give him the starting shirt between the posts, as well as the precious legacy of André Onana. The good news is that preseason is the best time to spend “negative wildcards”, when they weigh zero. The understandable fear of the fans is instead the unknown factor of how many of these jokers are in total… See also Blatter and Platini acquitted of corruption, fraud and fraud charges against Fifa. Le Roi: "The real culprits weren't in the courtroom"

Guilt and extenuating circumstances — Another necessary premise: the flood in Salzburg made the pitch unplayable in the second half and the ball slippery from the first minute, evident in a high hold by the Swiss which awkwardly turned into a corner kick against, with the ball on the bottom. Further mitigating factor? Sommer was not helped at all. Because there are two big mistakes that made the fans’ eyes widen, both triggered by the carelessness of the teammates. When in the 5th minute the former Bayern Munich landslide in a low exit on Karim Konate, knocking him down without taking the ball, in reality the Austrian action stems from a very bad ball lost on the defensive trocar by Henrikh Mkhitaryan: ball deep for the Ivorian ( who escapes being marked) and Yann finds himself forced to try everything to save the cabin and the puppets. And then again, a handful of minutes later, the incriminating frame sees Sommer stumbling on the edge of the area, kicking the ball awkwardly with his feet, and leaving the goal unguarded in favor of Konate himself. Goal. But be careful: in this case too his desperate run away from the posts was due to a wrong pass from Nicolò Barella who hit a white shirt from Salzburg. See also F1 | Brawn evaluates the impact of the regulatory revolution

Half full — Sommer’s test was 5, not 2. Because the Swiss showed good domination of the posts and, if it hadn’t been for the two slips at the start, only a couple of lopsided openings with his feet would have been commented on social networks , a specialty of André Onana that is definitely not replicated by Sommer’s skill, despite the proclamations of the day of signing. Then, Roko Simic didn’t do him any favors either in the second half, when he kicked the second penalty of the match wide (caused by the other Yann, Bisseck): the Croatian born in 2004 touched the post to the left of the goalkeeper, but the The impression is that Sommer had dived perfectly, ready to wait for the ball. And, if he had saved, his debut would have been evaluated less negatively. Sure, it’s hard to be “happy” about this debut, but now the page needs to be turned and, as Hakan Calhanoglu repeated after the game, the important thing is to be ready in ten days, for Inter-Monza on 19 August. More to come… See also Álvaro Montero, punished for the red in Millonarios: this is the sanction