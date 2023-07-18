While waiting for Onana’s move to Manchester United to become official (there are no medicals but the understanding between the clubs is total), Inter are continuing to bet heavily on Yann Sommer, the Bayern Munich goalkeeper whom Inzaghi would like before Sunday, the day of departure for the tour in Japan. The number one of the Swiss national team, who has already promised himself to the Nerazzurri club and can’t wait to land in Milan, did not play in the 27-0 friendly win against Rottach-Egern at the training camp in Tegernsee. Ditto Nubel, who also decided to leave the Bavarian club (Stuttgart and Leeds like him). Yet Bayern held back and Tuchel explained after the match: “The fact that Sommer wasn’t employed doesn’t really mean anything.”

In Germany, therefore, they throw water on the fire because they claim that the deadline for paying the Sommer clause has expired. It doesn’t appear at Inter, but in the end it’s not that important. Why? The Viale della Liberazione club believes the 6 million to pay to have a goalkeeper who, although good and owner of the Swiss national team, will turn 35 in December. That’s why he started negotiations to get a discount and pay, say, 3-4 million, perhaps in a couple of installments.

opposite wills

According to the German version, therefore, Inter cannot sign Sommer immediately by paying 6 million. If this were the case, Rummenigge and his transfer market men would be more than happy because Neuer is not ready to play at the moment: thanks to last season’s injury he will be 100% after the first two official matches in mid-August, including the German Super Cup . That is why Yann is so convenient for Tuchel that he would not want to lose him immediately. Inter for its part is working to limit the financial outlay, but it is clear that, if the clause were still active as the player’s entourage assured Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin, at a certain point perhaps they could pay for it. Certainly now there is no agreement with Bayern on the amount to be paid and any discount because the Bavarians do not want to lose the goalkeeper right away. Even if the latter is pressing to leave as quickly as possible: in the season leading up to the European Championships, he wants to take possession of the Nerazzurri goal where an uncomfortable competitor like Trubin could find himself. Just Sommer seems destined to play a key role. Will he raise his voice to be satisfied quickly? Bayern will leave for Japan on Monday: the Swiss hopes to take off for the same destination the day before, with an Inter flight, or to be exempt from the Germans’ trip. Complicated hearing the latest rumors coming from Germany? Never say never in the market… Meanwhile, Inzaghi has only Di Gennaro in goal, the third goalkeeper, as well as Radu and Filip Stankovic, with the latter destined to farewell. That’s why the Piacenza coach hopes that the soap opera Sommer will end soon and with a happy ending for Inter.