The former Bayern goalkeeper spoke to Dazn: “Calhanoglu and Lautaro are the teammates who impressed me the most. Am I the shortest goalkeeper in Serie A? I don’t care and it doesn’t count…”

Andrea Ramazzotti – Milan

He strongly wanted Inter. Yann Sommer also reiterated this in the interview granted to Dazn: “I wanted Inter with all of my heart, 100% – he said during the “1 vs 1″ format – because it is a great club, with a long tradition. Everything is completely new for me here in Serie A and it’s a great challenge, let’s see what happens. with new team-mates. Now I want to win with Inter.”

LAUTI AND CALHA — He quickly slipped into the dressing room: “When I was still at Bayern, Thuram wrote me to join him. I asked him how Italy and Inter were like, he replied on WhatsApp with two pieces of pizza. He explained how everything was it was nice here: they do their best to win, the group is close-knit and the club is big. I thanked him and told him we’d see each other soon… Who impressed me the most? It’s hard to say. I’ve always liked Calhanoglu, ever since he played in Germany. Obviously, Lautaro also impressed me.” See also Nairo Quintana "did not respect the rules": the truth of the "veto" in Europe

height AND GOAL — Sommer is the shortest goalkeeper in Serie A, but that doesn’t worry him. On the contrary… “For me it’s not important how tall a goalkeeper is, just like the players: in Europe there are many small defenders… If you’re not tall, you have to do other things very well: timing, explosiveness , strength, jumping, courage. These are fundamental aspects to compensate for height which is not a problem for me. My best quality? Explosiveness and speed of movement with the feet are always important. Height is not Never been a problem for me. My favorite goalkeeper of all time? Casillas.” Final with the goal of the season: “Win titles with Inter”.