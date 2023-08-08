The Swiss released the first sentences to the Nerazzurri channel: “Proud to join such an important club that has a great tradition of goalkeepers. I want to win”

Happy for this new adventure and eager to show off with the Nerazzurri shirt. Yann Sommer made his first statements as an Inter player to the official Nerazzurri channel: “There are many reasons that prompted me to come here – he began -, first of all the fact that Inter is a huge club on a national level and international, a club with a great tradition. Playing for such an important team is a new challenge for me and for my career. I can’t wait to play at San Siro, to enjoy the people, the atmosphere and Milan. I’m happy to be here”.

BOTTOM UP CONSTRUCTION — The Swiss, on the other hand, did not want to talk about goals to be achieved: “I don’t have many expectations. I simply want to play, measure myself against the other players, the other forwards and play for Inter. Naturally with the hope of winning something. It will all be new and I can’t wait to get started. My strong point? I’m a very explosive goalkeeper, I try to be courageous and help the team, even playing with my feet. I think the latter is one of my best qualities. Inzaghi likes him building from behind, I’ve noticed it over the years, and this is also my style. I like being an option for the team, I like playing against opponents who put pressure on me. I try to give confidence, to feel calm.” . See also Osaka Marathon 2023: excellent return for Eyob Faniel

TRADITION — Inter have had great goalkeepers in the past and Sommer intends to add himself to this list: “It makes me proud that many important goalkeepers have worn this shirt and I can’t wait to wear it too. To the fans I want to say that I am happy and proud to be an Inter player and I can’t wait to play in front of you and feel your magic.”

