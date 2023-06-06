At the stage of preparation, methyl alcohol could get into the cider, which massively poisoned the inhabitants of the Russian regions. This was stated by a member of the Russian Sommelier Association Andrey Zotov on June 6 Gazeta.RU.

Zotov also believes that the alcoholic drink “Mr. Cider” is not cider at all. In his opinion, this is an ordinary alcoholic drink.

As he explained, cider is made naturally through fermentation, and in the drink “Mr. Cider” apple juice concentrate was diluted with alcohol.

“Just at this stage, the alcohol was not ethyl, but methyl, this is one of the assumptions that I heard from colleagues. In fact, this drink is not cider, although all news resources call it cider, which casts a shadow on the drink, which is made according to the technology,” Zotov said.

He also noted that chemical flavorings were added to the “Mr. Cider”, while the juice of berries and fruits is used for real cider.

On June 5, in several Russian regions, it became known about the mass poisoning with a counterfeit drink “Mr. Cider”.

The death toll from poisoning with counterfeit cider in the Ulyanovsk region has reached 18 people, a total of 51 cases of poisoning have been identified in the region. Seven more people died from poisoning in the Samara region, 14 were injured.

According to Izvestia, two people died in the Nizhny Novgorod region, three of the victims are in serious condition. In addition, the authorities of Udmurtia announced the poisoning of two people in the region who are in critical condition.

Head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova instructed the regional departments of the department to identify and withdraw all the products of “Mr. Cider” in the country.

An entrepreneur who supplies alcoholic products was detained. A criminal case has been initiated under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, negligently resulting in the death of two or more persons”).