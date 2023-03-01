Somma Vesuviana, found the body of 26-year-old Diana Biondi: she had been missing for two days

She had disappeared without a trace after going to university. Now the disappearance of Diana Biondi, a 26-year-old student, seems to have found a tragic epilogue. In fact, this afternoon a body was found in a cliff in Santa Maria a Castello, near Somma Vesuviana, the town where Diana came from. Official recognition has not yet arrived, but the investigators would have little doubt about her identity.

The search for the girl had been going on for two days, after she was last seen leaving the Faculty of Modern Letters of Federico II in Naples, where she had attended some lessons last Monday. The girl had never returned to her parents’ house in Somma Vesuviana, from which she had left on the morning of Monday 27 February, and she had no longer answered her phone. The same evening of her disappearance, her father Edoardo had decided to file a complaint with the carabinieri. Since then, family and friends had spread numerous appeals on social networks to find her.

His phone stopped ringing at 5pm on Monday and was always switched off. Even attempts to contact her on WhatsApp were useless. The carabinieri will now have to clarify the dynamics of the girl’s death.