Little Reds grow up

When Valentino Rossi hung up his helmet at the end of his infinite career at the end of the 2021 season, the Pesaro champion made an ideal handover with the boys of his Academy. After a couple of years, the young riders raised by the VR46 management are doing well, with Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) reigning world champion and first in the world championship, with Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) third and Luca Marini (Ducati VR46 ) sixth, while Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha), who finished second behind Joan Mir in 2020, is continuing in his difficult moment and is currently 11th, albeit only 7 points behind his box mate Fabio Quartararo.

In general, out of eight races disputed, no less than 6 were won by VR46-registered drivers, considering the 4 successes of Bagnaia and the 2 of Bezzecchi. Just the pilot from Rimini is there great revelation of this first glimpse of 2023 despite riding a Desmosedici GP22 from last season. In recent days Alessio Salucci, team principal of the VR46, confirmed that a GP24 is on the way for ‘Bez’ for 2024: “We would like official Ducati support for both riders, but they are more interested in Bezzecchi, so the idea is to get a little more official support for him.”

Bezzecchi: from the fights at the Ranch to the first successes in MotoGP

In a long and interesting interview granted to the Swiss of SpeedweekBezzecchi wanted to confirm the recent statements made by Franco Morbidelli on training methods at the Tavullia Ranch (“When we’re on the track and fighting each other, we’re aggressive and we can give each other some ass”). The interviewer asked the Italian driver if even the world champion ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia can be an asshole: “Of course yes, but anyone can be, even me. It’s pretty normal for us to fight at the Ranch against each other, although people I understand how unusual it is. We’ve been battling it out at the Ranch pretty much since day one, so we’re used to it. But it’s nice to be able to do it together.”

The analysis of the rider from Rimini then extended to the first part of the championship: “I expected Pecco to lead the world championship, but I certainly didn’t expect my position. The victory in Argentina was an incredible moment. At Le Mans it was a little different, I was less surprised than the others, because I knew I was fast and therefore Termas de Rio Hondo’s victory was more excitingbecause more unexpected“. Conclusion with a look into the future: “I have a great team behind me, I have the VR46 Academy and my manager who are doing a great job. They take the pressure off me and allow me to focus only on what’s happening on the track.”