For the series, “Sometimes They Come Back”, here is Nikita Mazepin getting back behind the wheel of a racing car.

The Russian will be busy with the Oreca #98 entered by the 99 Racing team in the 2023 season of the Asian Le Mans Series, which will start in the Middle East in a couple of weeks.

The ex-Haas driver had left the Formula 1 scene last year after the team’s disputes with the Uralkali sponsor who had brought the boy from Moscow as a dowry, removed from the American single-seaters after the start of the war with the Ukraine.

Mazepin will share the wheel of the 07-Gibson with Ben Barnicoat and Felix Porteiro and for him it is the first official commitment in an international series after the stop in motorsport, interrupted only to take part in a rally in his home country.

“I am delighted to be able to race again in the Asian Le Mans Series. Together with my teammates from 99 Racing, I hope to have a great experience competing in the sport I love,” said Mazepin, often at the center of controversy also for behaviors that are not professionals outside the circuits.

#98 99 Racing, Oreca 07-Gibson: Ben Barnicoat, Nikita Mazepin, Felix Porteiro Photo by: Asian Le Mans Series

Barnicoat added: “I’m really excited to be driving for 99 Racing in the Asian Le Mans Series this year with Nikita and Felix. I’ve been teammates with Nikita in Formula 3 so it will be fun to team up with him again for his first experience in endurance racing”.

“Felix has been a great partner and I feel 99 Racing has an extremely strong lineup and team for the championship. I am very grateful to Lexus Racing USA for allowing me to compete in this championship where I finished second in the 2021 season. I will be back surely with unfinished business, confident that we can all achieve victory.”

Porteiro was also happy, returning to a race after years of experience especially in tourism: “I am delighted with this great challenge after 14 years without competing and I can’t wait for the Asian Le Mans season to start. I want to thank 99 Racing for this opportunity. The team members are very professional and my teammates have a lot of experience, I’m sure they will do a great job. I hope to learn as much as possible from Ben and Nikita. Let’s go!”

Dan Hodder, Sporting Director of 99 Racing, commented: “We are happy to confirm our participation in the Asian Le Mans Series. It is an excellent championship for our debut in sportscars, which are currently experiencing a renaissance. With 48 entries, it is once again of a highly competitive grid”.

“Ben, who previously finished second in Asian Le Mans, will be a key element for the new team. Of course, for Nikita it’s an opportunity to try something new in a professional but more relaxed environment than the one he was at. he has been used to Formula 1, you can already see how competitive he wants to be right from the start. Felix’s return to racing is also a touching story and we are delighted to give him this opportunity.”

We remind you that the Asian Le Mans Series is held in four events between 11 and 19 February 2023, two at the Dubai Autodrome and two in Abu Dhabi, and offers the winning teams an invitation to the 24h of Le Mans 2023. And who knows, maybe Mazepin might not be in the Centenary edition…