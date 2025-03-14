When Harold Pinter (London, 1930-2008) premiered in London ‘Old Times’ (‘Old days‘) In 1971, thirty -four years were missing to win the Nobel Prize for Literature; It was already, however, one of the most celebrated playwrights in the United Kingdom thanks to … Works such as ‘The Birthday Fiesta’ (1957), ‘El Montaplatos’ (1957), ‘The caregiver’ (1959) or ‘Return to the home’ (1964). With this work, the British author “invented a new way of writing through which he will travel for some more years,” says the Spanish playwright Pablo RemónConfessed debtor of the theater of Harold Pinter-: a mysterious and poetic writing, away from realism, where the true and the false, memory and invention, and memory and sleep are confused ». In this regard, Adolfo PregoABC critic, spoke after the Spanish premiere in 1974, led by Luis Escobar, of “a dream experience,” and said that “the bewilderment of a part of the public was born that on the night of the premiere many spectators intended to find out of fundamental data in a realistic piece, but non -existent when the author does not tell a story ‘”.

‘Old times’ goes back to the scene in Spain in a version of the aforementioned Pablo Remón, directed by Beatriz Argüello and interpreted by Ernesto Alterio, Marta Belenguer and Mélida Molina. Will be in him Abbey theater until April 13. He tells Anna’s unexpected visit to the house where Kate lives, a childhood friend, along with her husband, Deley.

“It is a very, very complex text,” says Beatriz Argüello; Pinter does not make it easy either the director, either the actors or the spectators. He is an author who leaves many open doors. There is no chronological logic of the action, and actors are needed that understand that language, who understand that not everything can be addressed from logic, but that Pinter requires a way of working in which you have to surrender to the mystery of the incomprehensible ».

“Do what you consider”

Beatriz Argüello reveals that she found «in space and in the scenic movements my way of addressing this text. Pinter is wonderful because he throws the text and tells us: ‘Hala, do what you consider.’ Sometimes I thought if we would not be laughing at us, of me in this case, because it seems that he is always inviting us to look on the other hand ».

When Beatriz Argüello is asked what moved him to want to tell this story, he replies that, despite how difficult the text seemed to him when he read it, he did it of the pull. «I was interested and read it until the end. And after the days he went back to me for some reason. I read it again and images, sensations began to come to mind. I have a certain weakness for the issue of personal memoryof memories, of the subjectivity of memory, and how we are able to remember some things and others not; How we selected our memories as we suck to continue living, and what caught me was how Harold Pinter addresses that issue of memory ».

Between violence and humor

A recurring theme in the work of the Nobel Prize: «Pinter wrote at the beginning, in the sixties, those those Comedies called ‘Threat’and they always beat violence and humor. This work travels between these two poles, between violence and humor, in how they live together. It is latent since the first scene. There is something always disturbing, something unknown; The characters move in an atmosphere of doubt, it is a little exasperated realism, which the scholars say, where everything seems ok but if it is a bit he implies that it is not quite like this.

The bulk of the Beatriz Argüello actress has developed in the Classical Theater (repertoire he has also approached as director). He confesses that Harold Pinter is an author who was really looking forward to and reflects: «When we worked Pablo Remón and I talked about not losing the word game in English; play even with consonants, it has a tradition that seems Shakespeare. Pinter, who drinks from all his classical literature, had as an actor an energy and a way of making very British. There are television recordings of the BBC, similar to our ‘study 1’, in which some scenes seem classic theater. It has, in its somewhat dislocated realism, there is, the entire tradition of Shakespeare and the Beckett absurd theater. Although if in Beckett it seems that everything is circular, that nothing accumulates, here there is accumulation. The characters accumulate and accumulate until the end, in which they end up totally defeated. The end of ‘old days’ is of absolute desolation … Yes, Pinter, like all teachers -and all artists -we drink and drink from our history, of our greats ».

Beatriz Argüello de Samuel Beckett has spoken. «There is a great footprint in the Absurd Theater. Before his works, the public is not that he does not understand what happens, he does not see; He is not able to see the ins and outs that pass on stage. When we sit in the armchair to see a work of text we want to know who the woman, the son, the father is … we need that, and Pinter puts it to us, but there is always like a hole of mystery, emptiness, a fog … the characters move in the mud, in Movedizas sands, and the public begins to perceive that something happens there, although it does not know what is going to happen. When you read a work by Harold Pinter you think that in the end he will resolve it, but it reaches the end and has not resolved anything. That is why I say that he is an author who seems to play with us, readers or spectators, who are waiting for a certain logic, but he says no … It is life itself, we die without having understood or half of the things that happen. And it is that human nature is wonderful.