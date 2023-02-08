Home page World

In an interview, climate activist Luisa Neubauer explains the relevance and advantages of the traffic turnaround and why she is against new motorways.

Berlin – Climate activist Luisa is the German face of the Fridays for Future climate movement. The 26-year-old is a regular guest on talk shows to call for more political commitment to climate protection. In an interview with the daily mirrorshe reveals why she is against the expansion of the motorway network, that car users can benefit from the traffic turnaround – and that she sometimes likes to drive a car too.

Construction of new motorways: “A relic from another time”

The climate movement is not running out of topics. In addition to the protests against lignite mining in Lützerath, the construction of new motorways is also a reason for climate protests. On March 3rd, attention should be drawn to the global climate prank, says Neubauer in an interview. She explains why this is important: “The planned motorway expansion is a red line in the transport sector. Germany is full of autobahns. Now an about-face is needed, otherwise we can give up on the climate targets.” Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) has no concept for reducing emissions in transport. According to the Climate Protection Act, it must fall 14 times faster than has been the case so far. Neubauer contradicts the politicians’ argument that more motorways mean more prosperity. Such beliefs are “a relic from another time.”

Traffic turnaround: “Sometimes I also like to drive a car”

The motorway expansion is not an answer to the climate and mobility issue, stresses Neubauer. “Sometimes I also like to drive a car,” reveals Neubauer. It’s not about making sacrifices, it’s about the freedom to be mobile without a car – while reducing CO₂ emissions, noise and the sealing of the landscape. An expansion of the infrastructure with cycle paths and railway networks would improve the quality of life for many people. Everyone must be included in the debate – not just those with a car: “13 million adults do not have a driver’s license, and there are 13 million children and people without their own car. Is it really liberal politics if you make people dependent on cars?” But people who depend on cars would also benefit from the traffic turnaround – after all, the streets will become emptier as a result.

Sustainable mobility: “No one is suggesting that all autobahns in Germany should be dismantled”

Mobility should be designed in such a way that not every journey produces new climate damage, said Neubauer in an interview. “No one is suggesting that all autobahns in Germany should be dismantled.” Rather, it is about ensuring a fast and efficient climate policy and making mobility more sustainable. The Minister of Transport is still in the way. Neubauer Wissing also sees responsibility for the question of restructuring jobs. There must already be talks to ensure people are socially secure. Politicians want to delay the foreseeable changes in the auto industry even further – the price will then be paid by the employees.

Fridays for Future and many smaller initiatives will continue to demonstrate for a fair turnaround in traffic. Whether the climate movement is radicalizing with a view to the “last generation”, Neubauer accuses the federal government of being radicalized. Politicians are moving further and further away from climate goals, while the climate crisis is escalating noticeably. (hk)