Deepika Padukone is counted among the top actresses in the industry today. Deepika, who took an entry with King Khan in Bollywood 13 years ago, has reached the pinnacle of heights today. He started as a model and a picture of that era is becoming very viral these days, in which he is seen as a background model.

Fardeen Khan was the show stopper

Fardeen Khan was the show stopper for this show. Because by that time, Fardeen Khan had made his place in the industry. Deepika Padukone was seen as a background model in this show. Now this picture is becoming very viral.

In this picture, Deepika is following Fardeen Khan quite a lot while there are many other models ahead of her.

The meaning of this picture has changed

On the other hand, the meaning of this picture has changed today. Today Fadin Khan has almost disappeared from the industry, while Deepika has become the most expensive artist. He made his debut with Om Shanti Om in 2007 with Shah Rukh Khan and has not looked back since then. She went up the stairs one after the other and today is the successful actress of the industry who chooses films according to her mind and has made a different place in the heart of the audience.

Picture from 15 years ago

This picture is said to be 15 years old when Deepika used to be a model. While Fardeen had appeared in films like No Entry. At the same time, where Deepika became successful, Fardeen has completely disappeared from the industry today. Some pictures of him were also revealed in the middle, in which his weight was also increased, but recently the news of his transformation is in full swing. Some pictures were also revealed that it is also being said that they can comeback soon. Fardeen has appeared in films like Jungle, Janasheen, Hey Baby.

