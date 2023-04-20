Increasing waiting lists for medical examinations for long-term sick people, people who have to wait months for clarity about their benefits: in recent years that has been the story of the UWV benefits agency. Due to a growing shortage of insurance doctors, who can assess whether someone can still work or is completely incapacitated for work, it was no longer possible to assess applications within the statutory period of eight weeks.

The number of people waiting for schemes such as the WIA and Wajong will also increase further in 2022, from 13,000 to 18,100. This group of people is in great uncertainty about their future: are they entitled to benefits? And if so, how high will it be?

But the length of the waiting list is stabilizing, says UWV chairman Maarten Camps. In the last months of the year, the waiting list no longer grew, although it is still too early for jubilation. The stabilization was partly due to a changed way of working, says Camps. By working with multidisciplinary teams at 42 locations, including occupational experts and social-medical nurses, work is taken off the hands of insurance physicians and they can carry out more assessments. “We want to go to 130 such locations.”

What also helped was that, as of October, Minister Karien van Gennip (Social Affairs and Employment, CDA) allowed the WIA assessment of people over sixty to be simplified, so that the doctor no longer had to see them. A temporary measure, which will apply until the end of the year.

This measure was criticized: people over sixty who might still be able to work partly could be written off too quickly as a result. Is that a risk?

“That could be, but it is not the impression we have now. We closely monitor whether the assessment results in different patterns than in the old situation and make adjustments if necessary. We hope that this measure will be extended to next year, but that is up to the minister.”

What Camps does notice is that the priority given to initial medical assessments has consequences for the reassessments of people who are already on benefits. These have been put ‘on the back burner’, so that the group that is most insecure can get clarity as quickly as possible.

Is that at the expense of the group waiting for a reassessment?

“It comes at the expense of something, there is no other way. It may mean that people have to wait longer for clarity about the continuation of their benefits. Or that some people [door het lange wachten] are less motivated to return to work. None of this is positive, so we also want to get started with the reassessments. But we can’t do things we don’t have the capacity for.”

To increase capacity, the UWV is trying to attract new doctors. In addition, the organization is confronted with the shortage on the labor market and the unfamiliarity of the profession among young doctors in training, who often prefer work in a hospital, for example. Although 90 new insurance physicians were hired in 2022, the number of FTEs available for regular tasks fell from 595 to 531. This is mainly because the insurance physicians who already worked for the UWV need more time to train the many newcomers. 56 doctors also left due to resignation or retirement.

It raises the question of when the capacity will be enough. Especially now that Minister Van Gennip expressed the hope in a letter to the House of Representatives earlier this month to have the compulsory disability insurance for self-employed persons in place by 2025, although it will be some time before this comes into force. In theory, this will add almost a million self-employed persons who are still uninsured and who would have to be examined in case of long-term illness.

Last year you said in an interview with this newspaper that the backlog must first be cleared before new Hague plans can go ahead. Is that room available now?

“Well no, not now. The minister has also acknowledged this. We first have to solve the backlogs, only then can we really start with the disability insurance for the self-employed.”

When do you think this is possible?

“Sometime this decade. I would almost say: the faster, the better. That would mean that we have made up for those backlogs.”

In the meantime, the UWV has stopped the recovery of advances paid to people who had to wait a long time for a medical assessment, even though they sometimes had no or less right to a benefit afterwards. This should prevent them from suddenly being faced with a large debt that they cannot bear. It is what Camps calls the ‘tailor-made approach’, which must come to life throughout the organisation. The UWV wants to find a solution immediately if people threaten to become engulfed in bureaucracy for whatever reason.

Last year, 260 cases ended up at your ‘tailor-made workshop’. What exactly is being done here?

“We see that many of the decisions we take are tightly framed in the law. But sometimes rules, legislation or internal processes get in the way of a solution. For example, if someone was just too late with the application for a benefit, and then no longer receives any benefit at all. You may wonder: was that the intention?

“We want to provide more customization throughout the organization. Sometimes an employee gets a professional stomach ache from a situation. Then the employee feels that the outcome is not fair. That employee then has the opportunity to solve it himself or to submit the case to the custom work place, where all parties sit around the table to find a solution – in the spirit of the law. If it turns out that more cases can be traced back to certain legislation or processes, we will try to change them.”

The annual report states that fifty bottlenecks were discovered in the past year that were not yet known. Can you give an example of this?

After a short reflection period: “It often concerns technical, sometimes very small things, which can have very major consequences for people. For example, a certain provision that has been introduced in a legal article for a good reason, but does not quite work out that way in practice and may actually be counterproductive. We identify the most important points in our annual bottleneck letter to the minister.

“A good example is that we stopped recovering advances from people waiting for a medical assessment for their WIA benefit after we discovered that this was causing problems. We are used to always claiming money back if someone has received too much money, that is stated in the law. But it is our fault that we had to pay an advance due to too long waiting times. That money could be gone by now, and you’ll be in debt if we reclaim it. When we saw that this was a problem two years ago, it was stopped in consultation with the minister.”

The low unemployment is also reflected in your figures. The number of new unemployment benefits fell from 292,500 in 2021 to 229,000 last year. What role does the UWV play in a tight labor market?

“We see that some employers are still looking for the five-legged sheep that fits right into the process. That is no longer possible in this tight labor market. We think along with them about how the work can be organized differently.

“For example, a catering business, where you can split service and payment, so that someone who is less mobile can help customers who want to pay. This way you take work off the hands of the other employee.

“Employers should also look much more at what employees can do, instead of whether they have a diploma. That requires a different, more creative way of looking. And vice versa, we help job seekers to look at their own possibilities and ambitions. To this end, we are working with trainers, employers, trade unions and municipalities to set up 35 regional work centers, spread throughout the country, where job seekers can report for guidance to a new job.”

Because there are fewer unemployment benefits, there is now time and space for more personal contact with job seekers, but will this also be the case if unemployment rises again?

“Of course we have to move with the economic climate, so we will have to hire extra people. The intention is that we can keep that personal contact. Incidentally, this investment in extra staff also pays off in a literal way, because we get people back to work sooner. This saves us money on benefits.”

Martin Camps (Rijswijk, 1964) has been chairman of the UWV board since September 2020. Before that, he worked at the Ministries of Finance and Social Affairs, before being appointed Secretary General at the Ministry of Economic Affairs in 2013.

