The sequel to Breath of the Wild returns with E3 2021 leaving some suspicious notes.

Take out the cork board, the post-its and the red threads, because a conspiracy of the good ones. If you are a fan of The Legend of Zelda saga, surely you are familiar with that of the “inverted” music tracks: some tracks that are rebuilt from the sound of other tracks when played backwards.

Think, for example, how “Ballad of the Goddesses” is “Zelda’s Lullaby” in reverse, and the same for the theme “Lorule’s Castle”, which is “Hyrule’s Castle” backwards. Well, some fans already believe that the new trailer for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for E3 2021 has music that we already know, only inverted. And there are reasons to believe that this is so.

If you look closely at the new video, you will notice that there are chords that sound very familiar, like the ones from minute 0: 40-50; or as strange as the notes that sound immediately after that. At 1:15, with the floating castle in the background, it’s also easy to remember the main theme of Breath of the Wild. The original, I mean.

Of course, the most logical reaction is to take the video and turn it upside down, a content that has reached YouTube immediately after the original material at the hands of the user Wolfez Talks. If you visit this version, you will find that the first few seconds resemble those of this part of the main topic, but more importantly, those strange and incoherent notes from the official Nintendo video now seem, more or less, voices. “Save us, Link” some think they hear. “Help us” for others.

If you allow me a personal opinion, I think there is some kind of musical game linking the original title and its sequel, and I even see possible that there are notes intentionally thrown backwards to create a unique, almost alien, sense of strangeness on the track. . That are hidden messages, however, it suits me less. Let’s remember that in the past we had also seen some Zelda that have had darker sequels (Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask, for example) and from an artistic perspective, misrepresenting something that sounds familiar can be quite sinister.

Be it absurd conspiracies or clues about a real link, for now we have to settle for the new video and the certainty that this Breath of the Wild 2, or whatever it ends up being called, will arrive on Nintendo Switch in 2022 if there are no delays. .

More about: Zelda and Nintendo.