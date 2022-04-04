In the areas of Donbass still controlled by Ukraine, people are fleeing this region in the east of the country fearing the arrival of Russian troops: hundreds of women, children and elderly people were waiting for a train at Kramatorsk station.

“Since the weekend, around 2,000 people have been boarding westward daily, to Lviv or another city,” says Nasir, a humanitarian volunteer helping with the operation.

At the small train station, whose facade has just been painted red and white, there used to be two or three departures a day, but now there are four.

“We men stay, our families leave,” says Andrei, whose wife and two children wait patiently, suitcases at their feet.

Ever since Russia announced that it wants to “concentrate efforts on the liberation of Donbass”, this historic mining area of ​​Ukraine has been experiencing the anguish of a major Russian offensive.

Kiev fears the situation will worsen as Russian forces try to encircle the Ukrainian army.

Ukrainian troops have been deployed since 2014 along the front that borders Donetsk to the south and Lugansk to the east – capitals of the two self-proclaimed pro-Russian separatist “republics” – and which runs to Izium in the northwest.

Kramatorsk, the de facto regional capital since October 2014 of the territory still controlled by Kiev, is located in the center of this dangerous area and could be besieged by Moscow troops.

“According to the latest information, Russia is bringing its troops to the east and soon we will be surrounded,” fears Viktoria, a doctor with “Humanitarian Assistance”, according to the badge she wears on her chest.

She expects the Ukrainian army to withdraw from the area.

“This could be the next Mariupol,” he warns, referring to the relentlessly besieged and bombed port on the Sea of ​​Azov.

Kramatorsk, located in the Don Basin, had before the war more than 150,000 inhabitants. The war has not yet arrived, the situation is calm, but the streets are deserted, very quiet, perhaps in fear of a storm.

“The bombings can start at any moment,” says Andrei.

For her part, Svetlana whispers: “Rumors say something terrible is going to happen here.”

– “My city will need me” –

On the right platform, families with young children. On the other side, older people, single women, including another woman named Svetlana, with a full purse in one hand, her fox-terrier dog in the other.

Mika’s paws are shaking, “he realizes something is going on,” says her owner, who travels to Rivne, 300 km west of Kiev, where some friends have found her an apartment.

“Really, we are scared. I waited until the last moment, but it’s time to go,” she adds.

A little further away, a soldier hugs his daughter, with blonde braids and a pink outfit.

“Our children are our treasures,” whispers a parent.

The Ribalko family, with their two grandmothers dressed in woolen hats, chats on a bench with their hands on their suitcases. A small child eats a chocolate, the older one runs among the adults. A Siamese cat sleeps in a “smart-dog” robot box, converted into a cat basket.

“Until the last moment we wanted to stay, but with the children it is very dangerous”, says Tamara, one of the matriarchs. “They say the front will get here. I don’t want to believe. My husband will stay, he really likes his house, the dogs, the garden”.

The train arrives, ten blue cars towards Khmelnitsky, 800 km to the west, 14 hours journey. The crowd moves, channeled by the volunteers.

“In normal times, there are four people per compartment, but now there are eight, that is, around 700 passengers”, details engineer Serguei Popatienko.

In a few minutes, everyone is on board. A hug, a fleeting kiss, a child’s hand glued to the glass as a way of saying goodbye.

“Why do I stay?” muses Ivan, Tamara’s husband, with his calloused farmer’s hands, his bushy brows. “My city will need me, no doubt. I was born here, lived here. Let’s hope these bad times pass.”

