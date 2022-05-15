The screenwriter of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” has talked about what could happen in the third movie of the sorcerer and his important relationship with the Darkhold, a book of forbidden magic that is used not only by the Scarlet Witch, but by Stephen himself to possess his own corpse in the blockbuster Marvel movie.

Much has been said about Wanda’s fate after her actions, but little has been said about what would follow for the protagonist, especially with the ending that her director Sam Raimi gave her.

YOU CAN SEE: “Doctor Strange 2″: Daniel Craig was going to be Reed Richards, what happened to his cameo?

Strange’s third eye

In the last scene of the film, Stephen is walking down the street and falls to the ground clutching his head. Immediately afterwards, a third eye appears on his forehead.

We explain whether or not it is Doctor Strange Supreme and what is the power of his third eye, seen in the trailer for “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”. Photo: Marvel

This is obviously due to the Doctor’s use of the Darkhold. And about this spoke the screenwriter of the film, Michael Waldron, who anticipated the future of the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

YOU CAN SEE: Charles Xavier’s theory in “Doctor Strange 2″: version of the 90s or Fox?

“That’s the bill that’s due. As Wong says, ‘you used the Darkhold to possess your own corpse.’ Surely, there must be some consequences ”, pointed out the writer for ComicBook.

Doctor Strange returns as the mighty sorcerer in his sequel film. Photo: Marvel

Likewise, Waldron explained that the ending is in the style of “Evil Dead” (Sam Raimi’s cult film). “That final growl that’s like ‘Oh my gosh, things went wrong in the end.’ Then yes. We’ll see what all that means for Stephen. ”, he added.

YOU CAN SEE: “Misias but travelers”: the tour “Betty, the ugly” from Ecomoda to the Pinzón Solano house

Future leader of the Avengers

Similarly, Michael Waldron explained that Strange is a character who, after a half-forced reflection on himself in “the multiverse of madness”, could ally himself with more heroes.

“I think I’m probably more capable than ever of working as part of a team,” the screenwriter detailed.

YOU CAN SEE: “Avatar” accused of plagiarism: discover the animated film of the 90s that reopens debate

Will that team be the Avengers? We’ll have to wait until the third Doctor Strange movie to find out.