in the next few hours the situation could be quite complicated for the administrative director of the State CongressÁlvarez Montaño Refuge, As the investigation carried out by the State Attorney General’s Office regarding the alleged theft of checks from the Human Resources department. And it is that the case, which embarrasses the members of the 64th Legislature, directly involves his person, and according to the versions within the legislative compound, other well-known political actors. A sewer, then, of corruption could be uncovered very soon, according to some versions. Yesterday the president of the Board of Directors, Ricardo Madrid, said that he notified the State Congress that he is going to prosecute the investigation file on the complaint of the theft of six checks.

It has rained on wet days for Refugio Álvarez Montaño in the last two weeks. It is first under inquiry by the alleged theft of checks, whose damage to the treasury would be 100 thousand pesos. In addition to this, his professional capacity to take charge of the administration of 400 million pesos corresponding to the Sinaloa Legislative Branch has been questioned. More recently was accused of nepotismWell, according to some investigations, He has at least 10 relatives in offices and dependencies of the Sinaloense Congress. And in the midst of all this volley of criticism and accusations, he has remained measured and without making any statement on the subject.

Another that has not done well is the head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, Jaime Montes Salas, with everything and the disposition that he has shown in meetings with producers, with officials of the Federation to lobby fair prices for grain production, fails to maintain its popularity among Sinaloan farmers. Yesterday, during a meeting with the state governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, some mango producers asked him they called for the dismissal of Montes Salas. They argued that they no longer trusted him and he no longer represented the interests of the Sinaloan farmers. Visibly uncomfortable, Rocha Moya only promised to think about it.

As if the criticism for his onerous spending weren’t enough to worry him, the municipal president of Culiacán, Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil, has been witty before the media. A week ago he said that he could send a chef to prepare an aguachile for the Spanish reggaeton singer, Rosalía. Well, yesterday, before the questions from the reporters, Gámez Mendívil He said that he could even be the one who travels to CDMX for meet the singer for offer you the popular dish from Sinaloa, that the singer has praised in some videos posted on social networks. Gamez Mendivil has been criticized for organizing a Balloon Festival in the Narnia area, with an investment of 7 million pesos. In addition to this, he has a history of having spent 350,000 pesos painting a cruise ship on the boardwalk. To this, the municipe replied that he already thought about what other cruises he could decorate with other reasons.

