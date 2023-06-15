Something special: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

Tonight, Thursday 15 June 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2 Something special (Love Happens) is broadcast, a 2009 film directed by Brandon Camp with Jennifer Aniston and Aaron Eckhart. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Ryan Burke is a middle-aged man who is widowed of his beautiful wife by a tragic accident. In an attempt to process his pain in a positive way, he decides to write and publish a book, where he explains how to deal with and overcome the loss of a loved one. The book quickly received such a surprising reception from readers and critics and Ryan achieved such success and admiration that he became a real guru on the subject.

During a business trip to Seattle, home to one of the many seminars where he gets in touch with his readers to talk and comfort them about a pain that everyone seems difficult to bear and overcome, Ryan knows in the lobby of his hotel Eloise Chandler, a pretty flower girl who has suffered repeated and bitter love disappointments, which have strengthened her belief that she no longer wants to get involved in any kind of romantic relationship.

But the spark between the two is not slow to strike and this attraction initially does nothing but put Ryan in front of the stark reality of a mourning and a pain still latent in his daily life and that his lucky literary adventure, with a run from a seminar to the other, they have badly dormant.

Something special: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Something Special, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jennifer AnistonEloise

Aaron EckhartRyan Burke

Dan FoglerLane Marshall

Judy GreerMarty

Martin Sheen: Ryan’s father-in-law

Frances Conroy: Eloise’s mother

Joe AndersonTyler

John Carroll LynchWalter

Streaming and TV

Where to see Something Special on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 15 June 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.