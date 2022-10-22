More than friends? Rosangela Espinoza He returned to “This is war” and is not missing any opportunity to appear on his social networks and generate intrigue with his media approach with Matías Ochoa, who was also presented as one of the most recent jales.

As is known, the businesswoman is also the replacement for Alejandra Baigorria, who left the reality show because she has to recover from an injury that could require surgery again, according to the statements of the same model.

What video of Rosángela Espinoza and Matía Ochoa is causing controversy?

The popular ‘selfie girl‘ works with your social networks and the best way to stay active is to share content whenever you can. Recently, she has begun to attract a lot of attention from her followers by sharing several videos together with the reality boy Matías Ochoa showing a lot of complicity.

On this occasion, the influencers shared behind the scenes of a recording in which the Argentine appears carrying her with one hand when lifting her between her legs. The couple tried three times and, since none of them stayed, they only managed to laugh together.

Rosángela Espinoza fell and suffered a serious injury

The model Rosángela Espinoza and her partner Karen Dejo competed in an agility test in “This is war”, but it did not last long, as the dancer fell heavily and injured her left leg.

Everyone on set rushed to her aid, including hosts Renzo Schuller and Johanna San Miguel. Days later, the influencer said that the scare did not happen to adults.