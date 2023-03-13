Home page World

Psychologist Dieter Rohmann has been advising those who have left the Jehovah’s Witness community for around 40 years. © private

In Hamburg, several members of Jehovah’s Witnesses are shot dead in a rampage. A psychologist who looks after people who have left the community wants a rethink.

In a rampage in Hamburg, a former Jehovah’s Witness kills several members of his former congregation. In a book he wrote that has since surfaced, he also gives insight into a psyche that is deeply shaped by faith and black-and-white religious thinking.

The psychologist Dieter Rohmann has been advising those who have left religious communities, sects and cults for around 40 years and, as a reaction to the horrible act, he hopes that the religious community will also rethink. Even highly traumatic experiences of those who turn away from the faith can be prevented in this way.

On Wednesday evening (March 9th), several people lost their lives in a killing spree by a former Jehovah’s Witness: How do you assess this act?

Bad and very sad that something like this happened. Hard to grasp and describe in words. The man identified by the police as the perpetrator and who took his own life following the killing spree gives me the impression – based on his website – of an intelligent and deeply religious person. How cornered and hopeless must he have felt to commit such an act?

Which in no case should be an excuse.

Of course not, and it must never happen again! I am very sad and feel deep condolences to all affected Jehovah’s Witnesses and their families.

As a psychologist, you have been caring for people who want to leave religious communities, sects and cults since the 1980s. With what problems do these people turn to you?

During this time, I accompanied about 300 dropouts from the community of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Their problems are varied and individual – just like those who have left other religious communities. However, the loss of one’s own family and former friends creates a special dynamic for those who leave Jehovah’s Witnesses. For many it is about the realization that they have never been loved “for its own sake”.

Rather?

After such disfellowshipping, many feel that “Jehovah” always comes first and that turning away from faith causes the rug to be pulled out from under one’s feet. For those affected, it feels like a kind of “free fall”. The result is social isolation and even social ostracism. And for many, it even means the loss of their own parents and most of their family members.

In Germany, Jehovah’s Witnesses have the status of a corporation under public law and are therefore considered a religious community of similarly free state churches. Is this status critical?

At least the decision is repeatedly criticized by experts. I refer, for example, to a position of the “Institut für Weltanschauungsrecht”, which put forward the thesis in 2021 that the requirements for granting corporate status “do not exist and never existed”, for example because the Jehovah’s Witnesses “false or glossed over” in the recognition process. had given information. This also has something to do with the practice of disfellowshipping, which critics see as a “disregard for fundamental human rights”.

What can be done to prevent something similar in the future?

Leaving the community is actually a very painful experience for all those affected. Leaving Jehovah’s Witnesses is not just going from one room to the next. It is a complete change of “worlds”, i.e. of “worlds of values”. This overwhelms many who suddenly find themselves in this situation and can lead them into exceptional situations. The result is not always a tragedy, as is currently the case in Hamburg, but a form of desperation is evident in most of those affected. My hope would therefore be that the religious community will change this very rigid procedure: for the benefit of those who are leaving, those who have left and those who would like to stay.

