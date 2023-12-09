Home page politics

Stephan Weil (SPD), Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, speaks in the state parliament. © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

Stephan Weil wants a quick solution to the budget crisis in the traffic light coalition and criticizes the FDP for its unclear relationship with the government.

Berlin – Stephan Weil, Prime Minister of Lower Saxony (SPD), is pushing the traffic light coalition under Chancellor Olaf Scholz to quickly resolve the budget crisis following the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling. After the Karlsruhe decision in mid-November, the discussion about the budget was not completed, said Weil. The poor survey results can also be attributed to this.

“Unfortunately, the survey results speak for themselves – the further deterioration of the SPD values, but also of the traffic lights as a whole,” said Weil dem Editorial Network Germany (RND) to the latest ARD Germany trend. According to this, a fifth of the population is satisfied with the Chancellor’s work SPD is 14 and the FDP is four percent. “The only correct consequence of this can be to create clarity as quickly as possible.”

Stephan Weil criticizes the FDP: unclear relationship with the government is “difficult”

At the same time, Weil demands that Christian Lindnerthe chairman of the FDP and finance minister, is giving up his opposition role in the government. Weil accuses the FDP of doing politics like an opposition faction. “The FDP simply has an unclear relationship with the government: it wants to be something like the opposition in the government, and that never actually works.” Weil emphasized: “Either you are part of a government, then you stand or fall with it Success. Or you are part of an opposition, then you are against the government. Something in between is difficult.” This FDP strategy is at least not paying off, as the party’s heavy losses in the recent state elections show.

At the same time, Weil praises Chancellor Scholz as undoubtedly a strong leader and emphasizes that in a three-party coalition, clarification is not possible through power words, but only through team spirit and collective effort. (Ekaterina Yalunina)