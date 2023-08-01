He changed our date several times, one was because of the dentist, another because he was going to the doctor to have his leg seen. She says that she has gone half limp. She apologizes on the phone in a hurry: “I’m a little out of order these days, call me next week to see if I’m okay.” After seeing her walk and listening to her remembering her life, I can assure you that Julieta Serrano (Barcelona, ​​1933) is not only well, but that she is very well. Almost anyone would sign to be able to reach 90 years as she has arrived. I say almost because I suspect that Julieta would have signed to get here in another way. She wishes she had gotten into acting, she did until a couple of years ago. “I never retired, it is life that withdraws you.”

Her longing for the stage is such that she cannot return to the theater as a spectator. “Every time I’ve tried in recent years I get anxious and I have to get out,” he says with a sadness that is barely detectable, because it is camouflaged under his smile and a kind-toned voice that never chooses a harsh word. Because everything in her house is beautiful, pictures of friends, her cheerful adolescent self-portrait (she takes credit for it: “I was a great copyist, I had a great hand, but I wasn’t an artist”), her eclectic collection of ceramic figures that bear witness to all the places in the world where she has stepped on the tables, books stacked on the table that reveal a demanding reader, Brazilian vinyl, light in abundance that enters through some very high windows. Here it does not seem that she can inhabit sadness.

Julieta Serrano, pictured at her home in the center of Madrid. coco davez

The interview takes time to start, Coco Dávez and I take many detours, we have spent a long time in the portal before ringing the bell, wondering if it would not be in very bad taste to ask a nonagenarian to fantasize about her last dinner. As soon as we sat down with Julieta we began to beat around the bush before raising the subject. It is also easy to give them, Juliet is a living history of cinema and theater, she has met people we have dreamed of meeting and her home is in a way the archive of a world that for us is legend. She tells us about the vertigo that she gave then when going out in petticoats in A Streetcar Named Desire, how the censor sneaked into rehearsals to assess whether the kiss that Kowalski planted on him was acceptable or scandalous; teaches us the program of the first Spanish version of the maids, premiered clandestinely in Barcelona, ​​and tells us that there are those who say that Jean Genet, cursed among cursed, attended the show incognito. We spent an hour going through his memories like this, and I finally try to ask, with fake naturalness, what he would do if he were to die the next day and it was his turn to make his last dinner, “because of how great I see you, it is clear that you have left so many more,” I say with a giggle. Julieta doesn’t lose her smile and she tells me quite naturally: “I don’t think there are many, at my age…”.

The place is quite clear, “a romantic place, it is the house of a friend who has already died, a house in Denia; From there you could see the stars that you can’t see in the city very well, and there is silence”. That’s how simple her last supper is: a warm, quiet place to quietly gaze at the stars. He doesn’t have much more to add, he hasn’t thought about the menu or the diners; the truth is that his dinner is perfect for us like this, but, of course, it’s time to scratch a little more because this section requires the illustration of a meal. “It is that at night I almost do not eat dinner; if anything, something very light. I don’t feel very good about eating at night ”, he tells me, and adds:“ I’m not exquisite at all, I like everything simple and normal ”.

I tell her that, since it’s her last dinner, perhaps she doesn’t have to worry so much about digestion, that she can afford a feast that night, but Juliet no longer has the desire for forceful or excessive things. “My niece is a vegetarian and her daughter is already a vegan, I have been catching a bit of them, I don’t eat meat anymore. I eat a lot of vegetables, a lot of fruit. I would have a salad for dinner.” She gives me the recipe for one a friend recently taught her: avocado, mango, and green apple with lemon. Here she makes a dramatic pause, lowers her head and looks at the ground, like someone looking for something; Soon she lifts her chin vigorously. She found it: “And ham,” she proclaims in a gravelly voice, as if she were confessing a venial and irresistible sin. “I suppose everyone will ask for ham, who doesn’t want a little ham, with his toast, a rubbed ripe tomato, good olive oil.” And she is right, I answer that it is the product that is most frequently repeated at the last dinners of those interviewed. Now that she already imagines that plate of ham, Julieta begins to get thirsty and she wants to drink “a cava, which is also very good. My mother loved to eat with cava and on Sundays she would buy a tortell de nata, which is a very typical puff pastry from Barcelona. There must be cava and tortell of cream at this dinner.”

Remembering his childhood transports him, he is no longer in Madrid or Barcelona, ​​now he is in Valencia, where his mother was from. During the war they took refuge in the heart of the Valencian orchard, in the houses of their maternal uncles. “And there my mother made us a wonderful horchata, it was less sweet than now, there was no sugar, it was a very hard time, you have no idea, but she bought the tiger nut and made the horchata at home, I remember it so good . Horchata with ham doesn’t work very well, but we add it to dinner”.

Having closed the subject of the menu, I ask him how he planned to enjoy that last dinner: if there would be music, if he would dance, if it would be all conversation. She quickly cuts me off before she continues listing possibilities and clarifies that what she would like most is to smoke her pot: “It’s my drug; I have tried others, but Maria is the one I like the most. She relaxes me and I connect better; So there I could sing, because I think I have a trauma with music”. Julieta then takes another huge leap into the past, from which she comes and goes, covering almost a century in a second, as if anything were yesterday. Now before her is an old wall piano with sconces. The war has just ended and they have returned from the Valencian orchard to their home in Barcelona. She comes with the illusion of learning to play that piano, she cleans it and removes all the dust, it belonged to an older sister of her father who was a singer and died of Spanish flu while on tour in Argentina. Julieta did not get to know her, although she has heard a lot about her singing aunt and has the illusion that her piano will be for her. But at home there wasn’t even enough for bread, so they sold it. “I perfectly remember seeing how she went down the stairs and the shame that I was not seeing him again, and since then I think I have trauma with music.” When she smokes, she says, she has a tremendous desire to dance and she finally connects with the rhythm.

I assure him that he will have the best marijuana in the world at his dinner and I ask him what kind of music he would like to dance to. Juliet once again travels through time and space, she has gone from one stage to another, through all the theaters of the Americas, representing works with Núria Espert that in Spain collided with the censors. “I was very attached to Latin American music and, above all, to Brazilian music. I was at concerts by Caetano Veloso and Gal Costa”. She was very shy and everything made her feel embarrassed, but she went to America, doing Yerma, she says, “when I finally uncovered myself.”

I ask her who she would dance with, who she would invite to that dinner, and Julieta begins to think of so many people who are no longer there, directors, actresses, critics, relatives; she evokes them, she pronounces their names, laughs imagining them at the table, “they would like something more than a salad and an horchata, many of them were quite drunk”. Coco Dávez asks if there was a great love. Here there is a great silence: “I have not had many boyfriends, because I started very late in everything, but I have loved each one in a way, so I could not tell you.” Julieta opens her heart and begins to name them, to remember trips to Paris to see films that were prohibited in Spain, and the table fills up with people who are no longer there. I ask him about the living who would go and he raises his hands to his head, thinking of all the friends he has left and so many important people in his life that he has not yet mentioned in the three hours we have been together, and it is our turn to go. .

The next day, Julieta calls me with a bit of anguish and asks me to please not put any name in this text, to speak in general about people, “it’s that we had a very good time, I felt very comfortable and I I opened up a lot, but now I’m afraid of forgetting someone, that someone might feel bad for not having included them”. And I tell her that she should be calm, there will be no names, I have understood that in that 90-year-old heart so many loved ones survive being forgotten that Juliet would not forgive herself for neglecting any of them.