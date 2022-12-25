This is the web version of Americanas, the EL PAÍS America newsletter that addresses news and ideas with a gender perspective. If you want to subscribe, you can do it at this link.

I am a woman and for years I have menstruated every month. Like me, 1.8 billion women do: 800 right now. But such a present and transcendental biological process, a superpower that allows us to give life—to give life—has been historically censored and treated as an anomaly. It sounds, to begin with, one of the most absurd paradoxes of human existence. Something is wrong.

We are born women and therefore we must pay a gender toll, translated into the cost of menstrual products and their taxes —which in Argentina or Uruguay exceed 20%. While in some places gun club membership, pornographic services or private jet accessories are exempt from fees, tampons, cups or sanitary napkins no. To this toll must be added, at least, medications, visits to the doctor, and an emotional cost that cannot be quantified. Something is wrong.

At school they make fun of us for staining our pants; the period is identified as waste in some textbooks and we exchange tampons with extreme concealment so that no one knows that we menstruate. That, who can pay them: for many teenagers the only option is to make protectors with sheets, socks or cardboard, or choose between buying a pack of rice or compresses. It is believed that in Mexico four out of 10 girls prefer not to go to school when they have their period; the same number has ever missed class. Something is wrong.

At work they look down on us if we take time off due to menstrual cramps, we lose the race to stardom when they see us as the object of pregnancy. In offices, libraries, hotels or stores there are medicine cabinets with all sorts of utensils that possibly no one will use, but something as basic as a menstrual management product is not included. How likely is it, knowing how many people menstruate, that iodine is needed before a pad? Something is wrong.

At the doctor our symptoms are invalidated due to lack of studies —or should we say lack of will? It is kindly called “lack of gender perspective”. When we have a discomfort or irregularity in the menstrual cycle, we are given a common analgesic; There are those of us who spent months of our lives bleeding almost every day and no doctor could really tell us why. Something is wrong.

The single-use products that are normally used contain chemicals that could harm health, but again the lack of data prevents us from confirming this. Something is wrong.

When we have our period we are contemptuously labeled as sensitive, moody or dirty: I will not be the first nor the last in front of someone who was disgusted by seeing their blood. But you don’t really have to see it to be repelled: menstruation is still blue —? — in television ads and when it’s red hundreds of critics fall against its true representation. Something is wrong.

Existing narratives speak of “feminine products” or “menstrual hygiene”, but not all menstruating people feel feminine, nor is menstruation something dirty that needs to be cleaned, even if brands want to convince us otherwise. Does the motto ring a bell? “Feel clean, feel good”? Something is wrong.

It is this same pejorative narrative that makes the Mexican government say —although, we hope, it did not mean to say it— that we are the ones who impact the environment when we menstruate: “The environmental impact that women produce throughout their reproductive lives is another factor that must be taken into account,” says a publication on women and the environment. It is clear that not all women can afford or access more environmentally friendly alternatives, and not all of those alternatives have a chance to find their place in the industry. Shouldn’t we point to the big companies instead of those who depend on them?

Something is wrong because reproductive sexual education is so scarce that adolescents don’t even know their own bodies. In many countries it is still necessary for tampon companies to ensure that tampons do not affect virginity. In Mexico, only 16% of adolescent girls and women have knowledge accurate about the period and the figure is reduced to 5% when talking about boys and men.

Something is still wrong when those who govern do not realize that the cost of menstruating in these conditions is surely worse for a State: for all the girls and women who will face exclusion, for all the drugs and treatments provided by social security , due to the levels of school and work absenteeism, among many others. And they will still say that menstruating is not political.

Perhaps one day there will be an official term to denounce this violence, as occurs with obstetric violence. How about “menstrual violence”? Some specialists rely on the concept of medicalization, which refers to treating these natural processes as pathologies. But won’t it be too generalist? Doesn’t the feminist struggle say that what is not named does not exist?

Let’s say, before concluding, that something is right: a subject whispered about, trivialized and repudiated as the rule for centuries is beginning to have its place in the world and in Latin America. And it is thanks to the struggle of the Mexican and Colombian women who promoted 0% VAT in their countries, of the Argentine Y chilean who seek to legally protect these rights, and of all those who live in a region that no longer remains silent and that shouts equality and menstrual justice.

* Gemma Cuartielles She is a journalist specializing in social issues and digital narrative.

