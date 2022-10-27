“History teaches us that silencing the debate in Congress about war and peace has never ended things well,” Ro Khanna, a California Democrat MP, said in an interview.

Amid the general embarrassment, a series of unpleasant blame game began among the signatories, who blamed their assistants for making the letter public, adding that it was actually written last July. With lots of excuses and justifications longer than the letter itself.

The story is sobering because, beyond the debate denied to Congress, for the first time since the beginning of the war deep divisions emerge among the Democrats, and at least a fair form of dissent within Congress, with respect to the US role. in the Ukrainian conflict. But this also affects some Republican MPs (who have always been known to be close to the Big Army lobby), some of whom not only voted against aid to Kiev but now also openly criticize the use of public finances in this war.