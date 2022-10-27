Read TPI directly from our app: easy, fast and ad-free
There is hardly a day now that a new warning has not been raised in favor of peace in Ukraine.
But war fanatics can sleep peacefully: if Pope Francis – whose cry for an end to hostilities has been ignored urbi et orbi – was not enough – what comes directly from the United States Congress will certainly be of little use.
Even in Washington, in fact, they have begun to ask themselves to what extent arming Kiev is really the only solution to help the Ukrainian cause.
This week at least thirty Democratic MPs wrote a letter to Joe Biden asking him to activate every possible channel to establish a diplomatic dialogue with Putin and arrive at a ceasefire in Ukraine.
Shortly after that letter, on US Congressional headed paper (dated October 24), became public knowledge, the deputies who drafted it retracted their own word, first with a clarifying statement, then taking everything back and taking the distances.
A mega-controversy was thus triggered over the traitorous deputies of support for Zelensky, pro-Putinians in the Italian way, confirming how polarized the debate on this Holy War is, even at a global level, between who is for and who is against; without admitting doubts about a conflict – rather than censoring it – which could only lead to greater awareness of the choices made.
“History teaches us that silencing the debate in Congress about war and peace has never ended things well,” Ro Khanna, a California Democrat MP, said in an interview.
Amid the general embarrassment, a series of unpleasant blame game began among the signatories, who blamed their assistants for making the letter public, adding that it was actually written last July. With lots of excuses and justifications longer than the letter itself.
The story is sobering because, beyond the debate denied to Congress, for the first time since the beginning of the war deep divisions emerge among the Democrats, and at least a fair form of dissent within Congress, with respect to the US role. in the Ukrainian conflict. But this also affects some Republican MPs (who have always been known to be close to the Big Army lobby), some of whom not only voted against aid to Kiev but now also openly criticize the use of public finances in this war.
All in the midst of a searing political climate due to the upcoming mid-term elections.
Of course, the yellow of the letter will not move much for the purposes of those seeking the diplomatic path, nor will it change the American approach towards Kiev: Biden’s foreign policy still enjoys broad support in Congress.
Suffice it to say that the United States has so far approved over 60 billion dollars in aid to Ukraine: this is the largest amount (since the Vietnam war) that the United States has ever allocated, to a single country, in the span of a single year. And they are by far the largest contributor among the various countries that send weapons.
Proof of the fact that this war, for Washington, goes far beyond the defense of Ukrainian democracy and the safeguarding of international law.
