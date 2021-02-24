Highlighted for years as one of the best defensive midfielders on the planet, and officially crowned at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, N’Golo Kanté has had to suffer a lot, personally and in football, since the pandemic broke out early last year. The fear of her, added to a major injury during the summer, was turning off the light of a player who, despite having played practically everything with Lampard, has gone to the background with Tuchel. In the decisive round of 16 against Atlético de Madrid, the Frenchman aims to start due to the suspension of Jorginho, an ideal moment for him to take a step forward once and for all.

And it is that, since the beginning of 2020, the market value of the great titan of the center of the European field together with Casemiro it has gone from 100 to 60 million euros according to Transfermarkt. When the Premier League began to consider resuming competition after the first lockdown back in May of last year, Kanté, who lost his sister to a heart attack shortly before the World Cup and who himself fainted during training, confessed to the club his fear of contracting the disease. The blues saw it so clearly that at first they even gave him permission to train on his own, and of the 9 games played by the Londoners, Kanté barely participated in 4 of them.

After living a placid stage with Frank Lampard during this season in which the spotlight was directed at the signings, a small injury and Tuchel’s arrival seems to have complicated things again. The discomfort in the thigh that had weighed down during the final stretch of January coincided with the arrival of the German, who has preferred a medullary formed by Kovacic and Jorginho.

Since the former PSG arrived, he has barely started in the simple cup duel against Barnsley and in this weekend’s Southampton game, a match that Tuchel used to give the starters a break for the first leg against Atlético. In the other 6 games, participations of 15, 16 minutes or even 0, as it happened against Burnley. If Chelsea intends to contain the Cholo’s comeback on March 17, Tuchel had better start making the best of one of the most talented players on the squad.