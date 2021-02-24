In 200 notes published during this year ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, The Associated Press honored altruistic people who have given of themselves in these difficult times.

The stories reached the hearts of readers around the world. But we’ve also heard from the people released on the series – released last March as “One Good Thing“(a good thing) -, who reported that their life had been deeply affected by the care received.

There was, for example, the principal in Texas whose school runs a free store that provides food and produce to the community and who wrote to say that a talk show wanted to hire a teenager who was featured in the AP report. The volunteer tutor of isolated students who said that even her doctor had called her to congratulate her. The director of a New York City initiative to deliver food to Holocaust survivors who reported receiving a flood of calls, volunteers and donations worth thousands of dollars.

These are excerpts from some of our favorite stories.

Tulips

“We have to remember that life is precious and wonderful. There is so much beauty everywhere, both in nature and in people”wrote Marjan Curtis.

Marjan Martin Curtis at her home in Spanish Fork, Utah. Photo: AP

This 79-year-old widow battling stage 4 cancer had planted hundreds of tulips along a road in Spanish Fork, Utah, leading to a quick friendship with Amy Baird, a college professor who was moved before the explosion of color as he passed in his car.

Following the publication of the article in November, Curtis received word from friends and colleagues who had seen the note and contacted her. Strangers also contacted her: a Florida woman sent her a gift from tulips that change color with the light; a man from Colorado sent him a book about his father’s work to save Jews from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II (Curtis’s family had hidden children in a barn in his native Holland, as the note related) .

A woman from the Baird book club who helped Curtis plant the tulips last fall brought him a meal and visited her on Thanksgiving.

“I think we need each other, everywhere,” Curtis said. “It is this human contact and caring for the other that makes life meaningful.”

Poems

In August, we introduced Tammi Truax, poet laureate from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, who writes weekly verses about the pandemic for your community newsletter.

Tammi Truax checks her work in her studio. Photo: AP

A trip by Portsmouth residents to the sister city of Nichinan, Japan, was canceled due to the pandemic, so Truax had written a poem in honor of the nursing students whose graduation they planned to attend. A Japanese newspaper responded to the AP article by publishing a story about Truax accompanied by a photo of the school principal holding a copy of the poem at the long-delayed ceremony.

“Thanks again for throwing the pebble of ‘the poet of the pandemic’ into the pond. How far those waves have gone!” Portsmouth Public Information Officer Stephanie Seacord wrote the AP. “May the new year be much brighter and full of hope.”

Solidarity menu

Emiliano Moscoso, a restaurateur who distributes food to poor families in the Colombian capital of Bogotá, including Venezuelan refugees, said the April note helped him expand your project “Solidarity Menu”.

It also caught the attention of members of the respected “Colombia cares for Colombia” initiative. They asked him to join their work to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on low-income communities.

Emiliano Moscoso and his solidarity project. Photo: AP

“The incredible thing,” Moscoso wrote, “is that the article gave this project a lot of credibility.”

Moscoso said it closed 2020 with just over 40,000 meals delivered.

An unexpected friendship

Chip the son from 6 years of Bonnie matthews, received a $ 2 birthday gift from mail carrier Tawanna Purter, after the two struck up an unusual friendship during the pandemic. She reached out to say that the AP video and article from November made the holiday “so much more special.”

The family from Opelika, Alabama, heard from family and friends everywhere, and several strangers sent their good wishes and small amounts of money to both Chip and his older sister Bennett, 8 years old.

When Matthews lost her job as a psychopedagogue at a private school that had allowed her children to continue attending, the “kindness, gentleness, and love” experienced by the family reaffirmed their faith in a divine plan: If it hadn’t been for the pandemic, Chip would have been at school and would not have met Purter.

Chip still awaits his arrival every day from the window. Purter invited the two children to his son Joshua’s birthday party in December, and a playground gathering is being planned.

“They have truly impacted my family and obviously many of those around us across the country,” Matthews wrote.

“The Matthews family will forever be grateful and blessed for your desire to share those stories. May the Lord bless your family throughout 2021 and beyond.”

Thousands of followers

Clint Hurdle, former head coach of the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates, was delighted with the response to the April article on Inspirational, Encouragement, and Wisdom Daily Notes sent to some 5,000 subscribers.

“Hurray!”, He expressed in a text message to the journalist.

He gained more than 3,700 new followers following the publication of the note, Hurdle said.

“Blessed be,” he added a day later.

“One Good Thing” is a series that highlights individuals whose actions bring glimpses of joy in difficult times – stories of people finding a way to make a difference, no matter how small. Read the collection of stories at https://apnews.com/hub/one-good-thing

Associated Press

Translation: Elisa Carnelli

ap

Look also

