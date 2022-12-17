Problems have arisen in one-third of executions in the United States this year. That is what the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC) in Washington says, which speaks of ‘the year of botched death sentences’. Seven of the 20 execution attempts were “clearly problematic,” the organization said. Two even had to be called off.

The DPIC points to ‘incompetence on the part of the executioners, non-compliance with protocols or shortcomings in the protocols themselves‘. For example, it took an executioner three hours to insert an IV at an execution in the state of Alabama last July. It was the longest botched execution by lethal injection in U.S. history.

The US states "have demonstrated their inability to carry out lethal injections without the risk of tampering," the DPIC said. "The families of victims and prisoners, other witnesses to the execution and prison staff should not be exposed to the trauma of a bungled execution."

‘A slaughter’

While “states insist on shrouding the execution process in a shroud of secrecy,” what was seen was “shocking,” the DPIC writes. For example, witnesses reported problems at all three Arizona executions, including the “surreal spectacle of a possibly innocent man helping his executioners find a vein to place the lethal injection.” An independent autopsy of the body of Joe James Jr., who was put to death in Alabama, revealed what onlookers described as “a carnage.” The two subsequent executions were canceled while in progress because the team was unable to put on an IV.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee adjourned Oscar Smit’s execution when he discovered shortly before it was due to take place that the team had failed to test the chemicals for impurities. And in South Carolina, two attempts were made to carry out the death penalty without a full execution protocol.

Number of death sentences is falling

Meanwhile, the number of death sentences carried out in the US is declining. The number of eighteen people this year is considerably lower than that of ten years ago, when more than forty people were executed. In 1999 there were still 98. Meanwhile, in 37 of the 50 US states the death penalty has been abolished or no executions have been carried out for more than ten years. In states that still execute prisoners, lethal injection is the usual method.

Several of those executed this year had mental illness or were victims of neglect or abuse. Some committed their crimes as minors, DPIC emphasizes. Opinion polls show support for the death penalty in the US at historic lows.

