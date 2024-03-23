For several hours now we have been talking about the sad health condition that afflicts the poor princess Kate Middleton. Many people have decided to express a point of view on his health, but only the experts seem to have what it takes to do so in a serious and thoughtful manner.

Kate Middleton

In this regard, an internationally renowned surgeon has decided to express his vision of the facts on the pathology that affected the Princess of Wales. Here are her words.

Kate Middleton talks about the evil that struck her

After several scandals and many mysteries that have not found any resolution, Kate Middleton he decided to get involved and talk about his situation firsthand. In recent times there have been many question marks that have hung over the English royal dynasty.

Kate and William

There was talk of kidnappings, doubles, betrayals and so on and so forth. The beautiful Kate, however, decided to put her face to it. After a period of disappearance from social media, the woman created a video to communicate to everyone that they have a cancer.

A few months ago the Princess of Wales underwent a intervention rather delicate and has now announced that he will have to undergo cycles of chemotherapy to heal permanently. For this reason he will not participate in the next public engagements, as it is obvious that his priorities are other.

The surgeon's considerations on Kate Middleton's case

Several doctors and experts have decided to analyze the case of Kate Middleton and her pathology that hit her suddenly. Among all these, one also appeared Italian surgeon specialized in oncology, that is Marco Antonio Zappa. Obviously these are simple hypotheses, as without medical records in hand it is really difficult to understand what the truth is. Sometimes what may appear to be a simple polyp endoscopically turns out to be something more dangerous following a biopsy. If the princess has to undergo chemotherapy it is very likely that some lymph nodes will also be affected by the disease. We don't know where Kate got the tumor, but she may have had surgery for a polyp with atypical cells blocking the intestine and which later turned out to be an adenocarcinoma with lymph nodes.

Marco Antonio Zappa and Kate Middleton

The surgeon then made it known that the causes of this operation could be infinite, as even the diverticulitis it could be a more than valid diagnosis in this case. The chemotherapy option was certainly proposed precisely to limit the tumor and block it before it affects the adjacent structures. In any case, the prevention remains the best way, which is why we hope that Kate Middleton recover as quickly as possible.