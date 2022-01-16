Currently, manga readers of Dragon Ball Super They are waiting for the publication of their next chapter. Especially since the battle between granola Y Gas keep going. However, it will still take a few days for it to be available.

While that is happening, the preview of this new installment of the story has already been leaked. The battle between this pair of rivals continues, and as expected, it will level up more. But that’s a thing of…

–o SPOILER WARNING o–

In the 80th chapter of the story granola you already realized what you need to beat Gas. Supposedly, this adversary is now the strongest being in the universe.

That’s why you need to beat him as fast as possible. It is essential, since this member of the species heether he still has to adjust to the new powers and abilities he recently acquired. All thanks to the use of Dragon balls of the planet Cereal.

Dragon Ball Super: Granolah Arc would end in 2022

In the final moments of the current chapter, 79, granola began to use all kinds of techniques that Gas haven’t used yet. That has helped him take his enemy by surprise.

But this way of acting will not work forever. In the pages of chapter 80 it can be seen how Gas is dealing with how to fight granola and learning their battle strategy. Things are moving onto dangerous ground.

The battle of Granolah vs. Gas in Dragon Ball Super continues

It’s something you’ve noticed Vegeta. Yes granola continue along the same path, it is possible that Gas learn their techniques and counterattack. The worst thing is that at the moment he is the only one who can face this enemy.

All because both the prince of the saiyans What Goku they are exhausted after fighting. The only one in top form is granola and it is because of the hermit’s seed that he gave Vegeta.

We will have to see how things move in chapter 80 of the manga Dragon Ball Super. It will not be long before it is available, since it will be on January 20.

As on other occasions you can read it through the site of plus sleeve or on your mobile app.

It is the most practical way to keep up with what happens in this manga and many more from the publisher. Shueisha. the arc of granola It should end in 2022.

