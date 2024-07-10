Marina Fiordaliso, a guest on “Estate in diretta”, reveals what happened to viewers and begs for their help.

Yesterday, Cornflower she was a guest on the program “Estate in Diretta”, hosted by Nunzia De Girolamo and Gianluca Semprini. The atmosphere initially seemed full of positivity when the singer entered the studio accompanied by the notes of “Non Voglio Mica la Luna”, but it soon revealed that her presence hid a deep disturbance.

Fiordaliso told of an unpleasant episode that happened on Monday during an event in Bridgecagnano: a group of thieves broke in and stole all the musical instruments of Marina’s musicians, the band that accompanies her. In a moving appeal addressed to the viewers of the television program on Rai Uno, the singer begged for help. She described the incident as a very difficult moment for all of them. She then explained that musical instruments are not only work tools but also an integral part of their musical identity. He stressed that the musicians had invested a lot of time and resources to purchase those instruments, and the theft represented a significant loss for them.

These are people who work with those tools! They support their families. Shame on you. #Cornflower https://t.co/ETzVmd2DXM — rita dalla chiesa🇮🇹 (@ritadallachiesa) July 8, 2024

Nunzia De Girolamo He also broadcast the appeal of one of the robbed musicians, who detailed the precious instruments stolen and asked the community for help in recovering them:

A little while ago, around 1.30 pm, on our way back from a concert with Marina Fiordaliso, in the Litoranea Pontecagnano area, our van was opened and our instruments stolen.

The story has aroused great interest and solidarity from the public, with many spectators expressing their support and willingness to help. Cornflower and his band to recover the stolen instruments.

Before concluding, Fiordaliso made a melancholic comment regarding her historic participation in the Sanremo Festival. She reflected on the fact that she might no longer be considered a regular presence at the festival, jokingly suggesting that perhaps she would have to reach the age of 80 before she could return. She highlighted the changing dynamics of the festival, noting that lately it seems that people only show up at a more advanced stage of their careers, either as guests or as contestants.