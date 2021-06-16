We call the gossipy Mexican sport futurism of speculating on who will be the next president of the country.

It is a speculative custom planted in the times of the hegemony of the PRI, when it was impossible to think that whoever was not a candidate of the PRI would be president, who was elected alone by the president of the Republic.

The hegemony of the PRI was gone 20 years ago, but the custom of Futurism is still intact and we have entered it head-on just after the June 6 election.

There are such founders of Mexican Futurism. One of them is the one coined by the eternal labor leader of the last century, Fidel Velázquez: “He who moves does not appear in the photo.”

This is one of the most successful truths for the innocent about the presidential succession, namely: that those who were eager and active in making politics in favor of their candidacy were thrown out of the game by the president.

Why? Because they offended the president by trying to influence him, without respecting his supreme power to decide, lonely and majestic, for whoever he wanted.

Whoever wanted to be anointed by the index finger of the president had to stay still, not move, test in advance his loyalty and his obedience to the supreme mandate.

Nobody stood still, of course, among the presidential hopefuls. They devoted much of their energies to cheating their competitors and spotlighting their own achievements, but the saying was the law. Mexican law: nobody complied with it.

The other key saying was coined by a tyrannosaurus governor of Guerrero named Rubén Figueroa, who once said, before the possible successors in Luis Echeverría’s cabinet: “The horse is thin.”

He meant: compared to the stature of the president, all of his possible successors seemed like a joke.

Today’s futurism extends its succession divinations to the enigmas of a seven-party political system, where everyone moves.

It retains, however, one of its foundational features: it is the dominant subject of columns and groups during the second half of the six-year term, and its indefatigable tutelary is gossip, which is the Morse key to politics in general, and to succession politics. in particular.

