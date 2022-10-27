Somerville has a release date. The side scrolling adventure in which the protagonist must escape from an alien invasion will arrive on November 15th.

First announced at E3 2021 by Jumpshipthe studio created by the co-founder and former CEO of Playdead who worked on Limbo And Inside, Somerville is a narrative-based adventure game in which the player tries to reunite a separated family in the wake of an alien invasion. The highly atmospheric and cinematic trailers provide potential players with a sense of intense foreboding, while the aliens themselves have so far only appeared as geometric shapes that light up the ground in search of human survivors.

Earlier this year, project director Chris Olsen said Somerville will be different from other titles in that it won’t have a “traditional game cycle”. Jumpship wanted to focus more on the narrative and make sure the player never really knows what will happen next by describing the alien “hunting strategies” that the player will have to adapt to in order to escape from shelter to shelter.

The trailer you can see above provides even less information than Somerville’s introductory teaser, but the studio wants to remain cryptic so as not to spoil the surprise for players. Somerville arrives November 15th on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Game Pass.

Source: Pure Xbox