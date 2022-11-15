First published reviews from Somervillean Xbox console-exclusive Limbo-style narrative adventure, whose votes they are decidedly contrasting. What do you mean? They range from 4 to 10, with some like VG247’s Tom Orry calling it a must-play masterpiece and others, like Checkpoint Gaming’s Victor Tan describing an overall disappointing experience. Let’s see the complete list:

Multiplayer.it – ​​6.5 / 10

VG247-5/5

The Beta Network – 9/10

TheGamer – 4.5/5

Press Start – 8.5/10

GamesRadar+ – 4/5

Game Informer – 8/10

Twinfinite – 4/5

Stevivor – 8/10

TechRaptor – 8/10

FingerGuns – 8/10

Easy Allies – 7.5/10

IGN – 7/10

Hardcore Gamer – 3.5/5

GameSpew – 7/10

XboxEra – 7/10

Kakuchopurei – 70/100

New Game Network – 68/100

DualShockers – 6.7/10

True Achievements – 6/10

PC Gamer – 45/100

Checkpoint Gaming – 4/10

The most beaten range by the votes, however, is the one that goes between 7 and 8, with the grade point average current on OpenCritic.org which stood at 73, a sign that we are faced with a title fought and in some ways controversial, but with several interesting elements. In general, everyone agrees in the presence of technical problems, but for many the narrative side is more than valid and deserves to be experienced.