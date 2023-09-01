The Jumpship development studio has announced the availability of the versions PS5 and PS4 Of Somerville , a cinematic narrative adventure that follows in the footsteps of Limbo and Inside, with which it shares one of the authors. At the same time, the launch of the fourth update major, which introduces several new features for all versions.

Patch #4

Somerville continues to be supported

Patch #4 doesn’t do much in terms of content, just fixing some residual bugs. The biggest change is the introduction of eleven new languages: Arabic, Turkish, Russian, Hungarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish and Ukrainian.

In total the game is translated into twenty four languages. Among the various fixes, one concerning the use of international keyboards. Now all types are supported.

For more information on the game, read our Somerville review.